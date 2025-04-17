ProColombia Honored with 2025 Aquila Whalesong Destination Award for Excellence in People Investment

The ProColombia team was celebrated at Seatrade Cruise Global.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence has awarded ProColombia the 2025 Whalesong Destination Award for Excellence in People Investment, presented at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami this month. The award honors ProColombia’s exceptional leadership and commitment to capacity building and sustainable growth across Colombia’s cruise destinations.“The Aquila Whalesong Award represents our deep appreciation for organizations that invest not only in infrastructure or marketing but in the human spirit behind tourism,” said Beth Hatt, Founder of Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence. “ProColombia exemplifies this ethos, combining collaboration, innovation and purpose to ensure long-lasting benefits for both travelers and the communities that welcome them.”Through strategic partnerships, destination training programs, and meaningful engagement with local stakeholders, ProColombia has consistently demonstrated a people-first approach to tourism development. Aquila has been part of the investments in people made by ProColombia for over a decade and their commitment has empowered communities, strengthened industry ties, and elevated Colombia’s global standing as a cruise destination.Accepting the award on behalf of ProColombia, U.S. Executive Director María Camila Castellanos reflected on this milestone achievement: “We are honored to receive the Whalesong Destination Award from Aquila and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, which celebrates not just a milestone, but a journey of transformation. This award is a testament to over two decades of dedication by our communities, port cities and tourism leaders, who have worked tirelessly to make Colombia – The Country of Beauty – a shining star on the global cruise map. With record-breaking visitor numbers and new destinations on the rise, we look forward to an even more dynamic future for cruise tourism in our country.”Symbolized by the whale tail, the Whalesong Award represents strength, wisdom and harmony. These qualities mirror ProColombia’s steadfast pursuit of destination excellence and collaborative approach to building sustainable and resilient cruise destinations. This recognition sets a new benchmark for future honorees and underscores the critical role of investing in people to shape thriving tourism hubs.With over 35 years of experience, the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence is a trusted partner in international tourism and training development. As the exclusive training partner of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), Aquila offers tailored strategies for destinations, tour operators, guides and other front-line professionals worldwide, focusing on values-driven partnerships for long-term success.About Aquila Center for Cruise ExcellenceAquila is the leading destination training provider for the global cruise industry. They offer training strategies for international destinations, tour companies, tour guides, and front-line operators. With over 35 years’ experience in the cruise industry, Aquila is committed to cruise destination success through values-driven partnership with cruise lines and destinations.For more information on Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence and its training programs, visit cruiseexcellence.com.

