Governor Newsom proclaims Arab American Heritage Month

PROCLAMATION

The Arab American community, comprising over 20 nationalities and numerous religious groups, is inextricably woven into the fabric of this state – and this month, California joins the nation in celebrating Arab American Heritage Month by highlighting the profound and wide-ranging contributions of the vibrant communities in all facets of our society.

Nagi Daifullah, a Yemeni migrant and farmworker who served as a strike captain during the United Farm Workers’ 1973 grape strike, was known for his ability to transcend ethnic and linguistic barriers among workers. Last year, in Tulare County, work began on Nagi Daifullah Unity Park, commemorating his prominence in the history of the labor movement.

Daifullah’s legacy is reflective of the impact Arab American communities have had on California – changing the course of history by unifying different communities in pursuit of a better world. California is fortunate to have the largest Arab American population in the country, with thriving communities in Los Angeles, San Diego, the Bay Area, and other parts of the state that trace their heritage across the Middle East and North Africa. In 2022, Anaheim officially recognized the district of Little Arabia, making it the first officially recognized Arab American enclave in the country.

As we celebrate these many achievements and contributions, we must also recognize the pervasive discrimination and xenophobia the Arab American community faces and has faced – with many suffering in silence, fearing to speak out. This is unacceptable. Our state is leading the charge to protect those under attack for who they are, how they look, or what they believe.

This urgent work is ongoing with partners throughout the state, including efforts to bolster security at places of worship and cultural centers, make available community-based services to support victims of hate, provide anonymous reporting options for victims and witnesses of hate acts, and other resources to further safety and inclusion for all Californians.

Whether they’ve called America home for many generations or arrived more recently, Arab Americans have enriched communities across the country and made an indelible impact. During Arab American Heritage Month, we honor the past, present, and future of this community in our California story and rededicate ourselves to ensuring the safety and belonging of Arab Americans across our state.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim April 2025, as “Arab American Heritage Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 3rd day of April 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State