Learn about turtles at April 29 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Turtles are a long-time and fascinating resident of Missouri’s outdoor world.

People can get information about the species of turtles that reside in Missouri at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Amphibians and Reptiles: Turtles,” April 29. This free online program, which is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, will be 6-7 p.m. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206894

At the April 29 program, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will discuss the variety of species of turtles found in Missouri and how they’ve been able to be part of our outdoors world for approximately 200 million years. Wyatt will also discuss what people can do to be sure these remarkable reptiles continue to be a part of Missouri’s outdoors world.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.