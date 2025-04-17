Hop Over to Government House for the Annual Easter Egg Hunt

CANADA, April 17 - Released on April 17, 2025

Government House's annual Easter egg hunt is Saturday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, with festive eggs hidden among the spring buds and blooms of the Edwardian Gardens.

"Everyone is invited to Government House to celebrate Easter and make lasting memories with family and friends," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Eric Schmalz said. "No matter the weather, the Easter egg hunt is free, family fun in a beautiful and historic location."

Children will have the opportunity to search high and low for six different coloured eggs. Once they have their eggs, they can collect a chocolate treat from a volunteer.

The number of baskets is limited, so families are encouraged to bring their own. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

Visitors are also encouraged to explore the Amédée Forget Museum and check out the newest exhibit in the Queen Elizabeth II Art Gallery. There is always something to see and do at Government House.

For more information, visit: https://governmenthousesk.ca/events/easter-egg-hunt-at-government-house.

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an?accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs and collaborative partnerships.

