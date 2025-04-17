Budget Commitments Include Targeted Investments for Safer Communities

CANADA, April 17 - Released on April 17, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is reinforcing its commitment to delivering safer communities and neighbourhoods through new and continued investments in the 2025-26 Budget. This includes $665 million for the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety; $271 million for the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General; $118.9 million for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA); and $9.1 million for the Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO).

"Public safety continues to be a top priority for our government, which is reflected through investments in Budget 2025-26," Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety and Justice and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "Investments in policing, border security initiatives, reintegration supports for offenders and measures to address gangs, illegal drugs and weapons will help create safer communities for everyone in Saskatchewan."

In 2024-25 and 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan invested $2 billion in public safety. This includes an increase of $28.4 million, totaling $699.4 million over two years, to support policing and community safety in the province and over $518 million over two years to enhance access to justice services.

Investing in the protection of people and property

This year, the budget includes $261 million to fund RCMP operations in the province, including $23.7 million for the First Nations Policing Program.

The 2025-26 Budget also includes funding to continue public safety commitments that were announced last fall. These include $6 million as part of the $11.9 million commitment to hire approximately 100 new municipal police officers; $2.7 million to hire 14 new Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods personnel to reduce crime by targeting nuisance properties; and $1.6 million for the Saskatchewan Police College, as part of the government's three-year commitment to train more officers in the province.

An additional $3.6 million will be invested to hire 50 new officers under the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS), which is expected to become operational in the coming months - a full year ahead of schedule. The SMS will focus on provincial policing priorities, including gangs, illegal weapons and drugs, along with apprehending prolific, high-risk offenders and wanted individuals who pose a public safety risk.

The 2025-26 Budget includes a targeted investment of $1.5 million to enhance roadway patrols, border security initiatives and other public safety priorities, including investments for six weigh-scale operators to conduct commercial vehicle inspections and seven prisoner transport deputy sheriffs to increase their capacity for prisoner transport, allowing more RCMP officers to focus on addressing frontline calls for service.

This enhanced law enforcement presence extends to Saskatchewan's border with the United States. To enhance security and safety at the border, the government introduced the Saskatchewan Border Security Plan in January 2025 to mobilize Provincial Protective Services officers to work in partnership with provincial policing services and federal agencies to boost law enforcement's presence near the border.

Investing in a more accessible court system

The 2025-26 Budget provides funding to create a more accessible court system, support the enforcement of municipal bylaw offences and enhance prosecution services. This year's budget also supports initiatives that reduce the amount of time police need to spend in court, which will allow them to spend more time delivering core policing duties in their communities.

Major investments in the 2025-26 Justice and Attorney General budget include $665,000 to support the expansion of traffic safety courts; a commitment of $447,000 for the development of municipal bylaw court hubs which will streamline and improve municipal bylaw enforcement; and investing $822,000 in Public Prosecutions to accommodate the introduction of body-worn cameras by the RCMP and the expansion of body-worn camera use by the Saskatoon Police Service.

This year's budget will continue to invest in the Court Modernization Project, providing $3.38 million for ongoing enhancements such as modernized courtroom technology and infrastructure and the continued implementation of the Judicial Scheduling, Tracking and Amalgamated Reporting system.

"Over the last two years we have improved police accountability, built community partnerships and invested in courtroom modernization," McLeod said. "Our government is following through on our ongoing commitment to increase access to justice services across the province for the benefit of all Saskatchewan individuals, families and communities."

Improving safety for correctional staff, offenders and the public

To improve overall safety for correctional staff, offenders and the public, and to address capacity concerns at correctional facilities, this year's budget provides $11.7 million to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to support the opening of the new Saskatoon Correctional Centre expansion.

It includes investments to expand the capacity for women in the correctional system, as well as increasing funding to the Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan as it works to successfully reintegrate female offenders back into their communities.

This year's budget also includes $1.1 million for the Electronic Monitoring Program to increase the real-time monitoring of offenders in the community.

Investing in interpersonal violence programs and services

In 2025-26, government will invest $31.7 million for interpersonal violence programs and services through the justice system. This includes $328,000 for second-stage housing and an additional $720,000 for community-based organizations, including those that deliver supports and services to individuals and families impacted by interpersonal violence and abuse.

The 2025-26 Budget includes funding to allow the SPSA to continue its four-year plan to purchase four repurposed airtankers for use in fighting wildfires and other emergency services.

The budget provides $9.1 million in funding for the SFO this year, including $569,000 to support the Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory, which is set to open this fall. The ballistics laboratory will play a vital role in supporting firearms-related criminal investigations and help reduce the impact of illegal firearms and gun violence in the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: