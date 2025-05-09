60 Million Reasons To Check The Highway Hotline This Past Year

CANADA, May 9 - Released on May 9, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit announced the Highway Hotline's digital platform was checked by motorists over the last year more than 60 million times - a new record for Saskatchewan's provincial road information service.

"Thank you to all drivers who take the time to check the Highway Hotline to make an informed decision before heading out on the road," Marit said. "Understanding what may be on the road ahead can help you plan safer and more efficient trips, which supports our quality of life and export-based economy."

From April 2024 to March 2025, the Highway Hotline website had over 40 million pageviews, while its mobile app had a total of more than 20 million. A key contributing factor to this record was more storms this winter than previous.

From April 2023 to March 2024 the Highway Hotline website had over 10 million pageviews, while its mobile app had more than 3 million for a total of 13 million views overall. The previous winter was milder.

The Highway Hotline began more than 50 years ago as a telephone service answered by staff. It continues providing that service via modern automated audio reports of road conditions by dialing 1-888-335-7623 (across Canada) or 511 (within Saskatchewan) and using touch tone technology. About 33,000 calls are received a year.

The service has evolved to include the latest version of the Highway Hotline mobile app available for free in the Google and Apple online stores.

The service has more than 50 camera locations that can be seen online at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/cctv or by using the mobile app, while the Track My Plow is a Highway Hotline winter feature showing motorists where a snowplow has recently been clearing snow or treating ice.

Motorists are reminded to continue checking the Highway Hotline throughout the year at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map as it provides information such as construction zones, weather, ferry crossings, parks, along with closures and incidents related to vehicle collisions, forest and grass fires.

-30-

