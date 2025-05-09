Saskatchewan Leads the Nation With 21,100 Jobs Added in April and Lowest Unemployment Rate in Canada

CANADA, May 9 - Released on May 9, 2025

Statistics Canada's latest labour force numbers show that the labour market in Saskatchewan remains strong with 21,100 jobs added year-over-year in April, an increase of 3.6 per cent, the highest in Canada. Saskatchewan's unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation at 4.3 per cent, well below the national average of 6.9 per cent.

"Saskatchewan is an economic leader in Canada, demonstrated by the 21,000 jobs we added in April and the lowest unemployment rate in the nation," Deputy Premier and Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jim Reiter said. "Our government is ensuring that our labour market remains strong, our economy continues to grow and that Saskatchewan remains the best and most affordable place to live, work and raise a family in Canada."

Year-over-year, full-time employment in Saskatchewan increased by 14,800, an increase of 3.1 per cent. Part-time employment increased by 6,300, an increase of 5.9 per cent.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw year-over-year growth. Compared to April 2024, Saskatoon's employment was up 6,600, an increase of 3.4 per cent, and Regina's employment was up 4,600, an increase of 3.2 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were also reported for health care and social assistance, up 8,900, an increase of 9.8 per cent. Construction is up 4,900, an increase of 12.6 per cent, and public administration is up 6,600, an increase of 19.2 per cent.

Saskatchewan continues to show economic strength in other areas. Recent figures from Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan is second among provinces for GDP growth in 2024. Real GDP rose by 3.4 per cent from 2023 to 2024, well over the national average of 1.6 per cent. The province's real GDP value remains at an all-time high of $80.5 billion, the second highest per capita among provinces, beating 2023's record of $77.9 billion. Year-over-year Saskatchewan also ranked second among the provinces for growth in new motor vehicle sales and third for growth in urban housing starts.

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan's recently released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy.

