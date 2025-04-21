Delray Beach Nominated for 'Best Beach in Florida' Again and Ready to Defend its Title

DDA Logo Pavilion Beach Beach

Voting for the USA Today 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards Now Open; Delray Beach Won the Award in 2024!

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delray Beach has once again been nominated for Best Beach in Florida by the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards! After taking home the title in 2024, Delray is back in the spotlight—selected by USA TODAY editors and a panel of travel experts as a top contender for this year’s award.Voting is now open!• Cast your vote daily starting today, Monday, April 21 at 12 p.m. through Monday, May 19 at 11:59 a.m.• The winner will be revealed on May 28.The USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate the best of the best, spotlighting standout destinations and attractions across the country.The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, is calling on the community to help Delray Beach bring home the title once more!• Vote here: https://10best.usatoday.com/qr/48107/ (No registration required)• You can vote once every 24 hours until Monday, May 19 at 11:50 a.m.Delray Beach has also been recognized with the prestigious Blue Flag two years in a row! Delray’s Municipal Beach is one of only two Blue Flag destinations in the continental United States. The international designation is awarded to beaches that meet a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.About 10Best Readers’ Choice AwardsSince its inception in 1999, 10BEST has empowered readers to live well and travel smart by providing original, unbiased, and experiential content. Welcomed into the USA TODAY family in 2013, and subsequently becoming USA TODAY 10BEST, the brand continues its mission to provide invaluable insights and tips to help readers make the most of their free time, whether it’s an evening at home or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Learn more at https://10best.usatoday.com/about/ About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Greater Delray Beach Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of more than 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make Delray Beach a great Community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber’s long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. Learn more at www.delraybeach.com

