St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault (x2), Cruelty to Animals, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25A4003382

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  4-17-25 at 0946 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Old Center Road, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS: 

  1. Domestic Assault (x2)

  2. Unlawful Mischief

  3. Criminal Threatening

  4. Cruelty to Animals

 

ACCUSED:  Rielly Compo                                               

AGE:  23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Transient, St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM:  (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence)

AGE:  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of two separate assaults that occurred on 4/16/25 and 4/17/25, involving suspect, Rielly Compo (23) of St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers learned that Compo assaulted a household member and family pet, made criminal threats, and destroyed personal property belonging to persons other than himself.

 

Troopers patrolled St. Johnsbury in search for Compo and located him shortly after in the St. Johnsbury Park & Ride, near the intersection of US-2 and US-2b. Compo was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later transported to Caledonia County Superior Court, where he was arraigned and released on conditions.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  TBD

COURT:  Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  No  

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Legal Disclaimer:

