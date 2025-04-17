Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Participates in 2025 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Ceremony

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) proudly participated in the 2025 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame (NLEOHOF) Induction Ceremony on April 11 at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. This annual event honors law enforcement professionals who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to their communities.Established in 2017, the NLEOHOF recognizes officers who have gone above and beyond in the line of duty. The Hall of Fame’s mission is to preserve the history of law enforcement, honor its excellence, and foster appreciation for its impact on society. It also aims to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the profession while providing mental health assistance to current and former law enforcement officers.“I had the incredible honor of attending the 2025 National Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas. It was truly inspiring to spend the evening among such remarkable law enforcement officers and dedicated supporters,” FLEOA President Mathew Silverman said.“The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting law enforcement across the nation, as well as the organizations that stand behind the brave men and women who serve and protect our communities every day,” he added. “It was an unforgettable evening of recognition, reflection, and deep gratitude.”Among this year’s honorees was Rick Smith, founder and CEO of Axon in Arizona. He received the Civilian Service to Law Enforcement Award for his contributions to officer safety and technology innovation. Retired Tempe Police Department officer Lindsay McCall Long and Louis Cioci of Johnson City, New York, were given the Courage in Service Award for their exceptional bravery and dedication.Chief Jason Armstrong of the Apex Police Department in North Carolina was recognized with the Career Achievement Award, while Captain Tom Rizzo of the Howell Township Police Department in New Jersey received the Founder’s Award for exemplary leadership. The K9 Hero Award was presented to K9 Iris and her handler, Jeff Calandra, from the FBI’s Newark Division, highlighting the critical role of canine units in public safety.C. Heath Martin of the Springboro Police Department in Ohio was honored with the Life Saving Award for his heroic actions in the field. Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald of Temple University Police in Pennsylvania was posthumously awarded the Never Forgotten Award in recognition of his ultimate sacrifice. Chris Butler, representing Raptor Protection & Safety Services in the U.S. and Canada, was named Trainer of the Year for his law enforcement training and development excellence.DJ Daniel of the United States Secret Service in Texas was acknowledged as an Honorary Lifetime Member for his continued contributions to the profession. Lieutenant David Swavey, retired from the Garland Police Department in Texas and founder of the Guns & Hoses Foundation, received the prestigious Scherer-Remsberg Lifetime Achievement Award for a career marked by impact, service, and philanthropy.FLEOA’s participation in the ceremony reflects its commitment to honoring the dedication and sacrifices of federal law enforcement officers. By supporting events like the NLEOHOF Induction Ceremony, FLEOA continues to advocate for the recognition and well-being of those who serve and protect our communities.###FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

