NYS OPWDD, New York’s Chief Disability Officer and NY State Parks...

April 16, 2025 - The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, New York’s Chief Disability Officer and New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation were proud to officially raise New York’s Neurodiversity Flag Wednesday at Letchworth State Park’s Visitor Center in honor of Autism and Neurodiversity Acceptance Month.

In 2022, New York’s Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board held a design contest for the creation of the first neurodiversity flag for New York State. Nearly 40 design submissions were received and people with lived experience voted on the final design selected, which was designed by self-advocate and OPWDD Peer Specialist Josh Mirsky.

The winning flag is red and gold and features an infinity sign inside a diamond, symbolizing strength and value. Josh Mirsky was quoted as saying: "I chose red because it is a powerful color; we want society to take us seriously. We are not blue. The gold means "1st place," it represents value; we are not second or third-class citizens." The infinity symbol stands for autism acceptance.

Kim Hill Ridley, New York’s Chief Disability Officer said, "It has been a tremendous honor to work with both OPWDD and the New York State, Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department to bring self-advocate Josh Mirsky's vision to reality. From here on out, this flag is going to become a part of New York State history - representing all of the incredible qualities and talents that people with autism bring to our diverse population."

Willow Baer, Acting Commissioner of the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities said, “Today was a special day for New Yorkers with autism as we proudly raised the Neurodiversity Flag at the beginning of the Autism Nature Trail which hosts a range of activities for people with autism and their friends and families to enjoy. I am especially proud of the flag and its designer, Self-Advocate Josh Mirsky, who intended to symbolize the strength and value that people with autism share with our communities. The flag is being displayed at OPWDD offices throughout the State and now, here at one of New York’s most beautiful state parks. Thank you to New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Office of the Chief Disability Officer for their partnership in helping us highlight the flag and recognize Autism and Neurodiversity Acceptance Month.”

OPRHP Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “It’s a true pleasure to partner with Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley, the Office of People With Developmental Disabilities and Josh Mirsky today, raising the neurodiversity flag together and bringing attention to the Autism Nature Trail. Our state parks and historic sites support increased wellness of both mind and body. We want all people to know they are welcome and we are committed to helping everyone to engage with these incredible natural environments.”

Self-Advocate, Autism Spectrum Advisory Board Member and OPWDD Peer Specialist Josh Mirsky said, “I am beyond honored. The idea for the Neurodiversity Strength Flag came to me in 2021 and I was thrilled by the acceptance of the New York State Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board. This is a movement. By raising this flag, we are unapologetically stating that we are ushering in a new era. It is my hope that this flag will spread not just throughout our nation, but throughout the world.”

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disability that affects how a person interacts with others, communicates, and learns. Autism has a wide spectrum of characteristics and genetic backgrounds, varying from person to person.

In addition to raising the flag in honor of Autism and Neurodiversity Acceptance Month, state officials joined self-advocates to walk the Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park, the first trail of its kind in the country.

