NYS OPWDD Launches Developmental Disabilities Taskforce on Aging...

The Taskforce builds upon New York’s Master Plan for Aging

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities convened its first meeting of the Developmental Disabilities Commissioner’s Taskforce on Aging to bring together leaders and subject matter experts to develop actionable recommendations to address the increasing needs associated with aging for people with developmental disabilities in New York State.

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “As OPWDD continues to focus on providing a continuum of support throughout a person’s lifespan, we recognize that the needs of an aging population with developmental disabilities can be complex. Supporting ways for people to age with dignity in their communities is critical and we are committed to supporting this ongoing quality of life. I look forward to working with this group to identify best practices that are responsive to the needs of aging New Yorkers with developmental disabilities and of those who support them.”

The taskforce is a time-limited subcommittee of OPWDD’s Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council (DDAC) and membership, selected by the Taskforce chairs, includes subject matter experts in health, aging, and developmental disabilities, provided by self-advocates, family members, and developmental disabilities providers, in addition to clinical and legal professionals. Specific areas of review will include how to better meet the needs of aging New Yorkers with developmental disabilities related to health and memory care; ways to better support aging caregivers; and other best practices related to aging, housing, and health.

Members of the Taskforce include:

Michael Seereiter, President/COO, NY Alliance

Rachel Baker, Chief Strategy Officer, Office for People With Developmental Disabilities

Jill Pettinger, Deputy Commissioner of Division of Statewide Services, Office for People With Developmental Disabilities

Kristin Proud, Executive Director, Council on Developmental Disabilities

John Cochran, Chief of Staff, Office for the Aging

Michael Orzel, Self-Advocate, Program Operations Specialist, Office for People With Developmental Disabilities

Tina Fitzgerald, Self-Advocate, SANYS Staff

Kevin Ryan, Self-Advocate, SANYS Staff

Donna Long, Family Advocate

Rachelle Kivanoski, Family Advocate, Brooklyn Developmental Disabilities Council

Young Seh Bae, Family Advocate, Executive Director, Community Inclusion and Development Alliance

Antonia Ferguson, Executive Director, Willowbrook Consumer Advisory Board

Brittany Miske, Vice President of Healthcare Management and Clinical Support, Care Design

Erica Berman, Director of Guardianship Services, NYSARC

Jennifer Rowe, Director, OWPDD State Operations Region 4

Rose Mary Bailly, Institute of Aging and Disability Law, Albany Law School

Kathryn Carroll, Disability and Program Coordinator, Association on Aging in New York

Ashley Keagle, Director of Life Transitions, People Inc.

Lori Lobdell, Associate Executive Director, Advocacy and Resource Center

Monica Santos, Chief Program Officer, Services for the Underserved

Lisa Meyer-Fertal, Executive Director, Independent Group Home Living