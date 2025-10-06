October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

This October marks the 80th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM)—a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote inclusive employment practices. What began in 1945 as a weeklong recognition of the contributions of people with physical disabilities has since grown into a powerful national observance. In 1988, NDEAM expanded to include people with developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, and other disabilities—a testament to the evolving understanding of the power of inclusivity in the workforce.

Here in New York, we also celebrate Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month (DREAM)," established by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2022 to underscore both the rights of people with disabilities and the immense value they bring to the workplace. Through initiatives like the DREAM Symposium led by the Governor’s Chief Disability Officer, Kim Hill-Ridley, we continue to bridge the gap between job seekers with disabilities and inclusive employers. OPWDD is proud to sponsor this event for the fourth consecutive year, providing workshops and seminars that help people with all types of disabilities prepare for and succeed in employment.

To honor this year’s NDEAM theme, “Celebrating Value and Talent,” OPWDD is pleased to share two inspiring videos:

These stories highlight the real impact and value that people with disabilities bring to the workplace, and we look forward to sharing more examples with you throughout the month.

As the state agency committed to supporting people with developmental disabilities to live rich and meaningful lives, we are excited about what the future employment opportunities mean for the people we serve. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is proud to be an Employment First State—a designation based on the expectation that all working-aged people with disabilities will have the opportunity to work in integrated settings and earn at least minimum wage. OPWDD believes that everyone who wants to work should have the opportunity to.

This month, and every month, we encourage businesses and employers throughout New York State to take our Employability Pledge, affirming their commitment to a diverse workforce and the rich contributions of employees with disabilities. Employers who take the pledge are recognized on our EmployAbility Honor Roll, and we encourage everyone to support businesses that prioritize inclusion.

Please join us as we celebrate the value, talent, and contributions of people with disabilities in the workforce—this month and throughout the year.

If you know of an employment success story or have one of your own you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Commissioner