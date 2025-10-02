Learn More About OPWDD’s Coordinated Assessment System (CAS) and...
Dear Friends and Colleagues,
OPWDD is pleased to invite people and families to attend one of our upcoming information sessions on OPWDD’s Coordinated Assessment System (CAS) and the Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS-NY) assessment. We’ll be launching a statewide roadshow to help make the assessment process easier to understand. We’ve heard feedback that people may have anxiety or concerns about the assessment interviews, and we want to help relieve those feelings.
The purpose of the CAS and CANS-NY assessment is to improve service delivery and care planning for everyone who receives OPWDD services. By involving you and your circle of support in the assessment, we can make service plans that are responsive to the needs of each person.
We hope you will use these information sessions as an opportunity to hear from OPWDD leaders about how the CAS and CANS-NY assessment will inform your services and share your experiences and questions about the assessment process.
Each Information Session will include:
- A brief introduction about the CAS and CANS-NY assessment
- Question & Answer session where you can share your questions about the CAS and CANS-NY assessment process
Use the link below to register to attend one of the upcoming sessions listed below. Space is limited at the in-person sessions, so please register early to reserve your spot. Once your registration is confirmed, you will receive confirmation. REGISTER HERE: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8460940/CAS-and-CANS-Assessment-Informational-Session-Registration
CAS and CANS-NY In-Person Information Sessions for People and Families
October 9
10:30 am – 12 noon
OPWDD Kingston Office
521 Boices Lane Kingston, NY 12401
October 9
3:30 pm – 5 pm
Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD)
Cedarwood Hall
20 Hospital Oval W
Valhalla, NY 10595
October 14
10:30 am – 12 noon
Broome Developmental Center
249 Glenwood Rd
Binghamton, NY 13905
October 14
2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Syracuse Model Neighborhood/Southwest Community Center
401 South Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13204
October 15
9:30 am – 11 am
People Inc.
2128 Elmwood Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14207
October 15
1 pm – 2:30 pm
Lifetime Assistance
175 Mile Crossing Blvd – Suite 3
Rochester, NY 14624
October 20
11 am – 12:30 pm & 2 pm – 3:30 pm
OPWDD Long Island Office
415-A Oser Avenue
Hauppauge, NY 11788
October 21
10:30 am – 12 noon & 1:30 pm – 3 pm
OPWDD NYC Office
25 Beaver Street
New York, NY 10004
October 28
1:30 pm – 3 pm
OD Heck
500 Balltown Road, Building 3, Meeting Room 2
Schenectady, NY 12304
October 30
1 pm – 2:30 pm
Advocacy and Resource Center
253 New York Rd.
Plattsburgh, NY 12903
Statewide Webinar-Based CAS and CANS-NY Information Sessions for People and Families
November 4
10 am – 11:30 am
November 6
5 pm – 6:30 pm
ASL and Live Interpretation services will be available upon request.
We hope that you’re able to join us. We look forward to talking with you.
Sincerely,
Willow Baer
Commissioner
