Learn More About OPWDD’s Coordinated Assessment System (CAS) and...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

OPWDD is pleased to invite people and families to attend one of our upcoming information sessions on OPWDD’s Coordinated Assessment System (CAS) and the Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS-NY) assessment. We’ll be launching a statewide roadshow to help make the assessment process easier to understand. We’ve heard feedback that people may have anxiety or concerns about the assessment interviews, and we want to help relieve those feelings.

The purpose of the CAS and CANS-NY assessment is to improve service delivery and care planning for everyone who receives OPWDD services. By involving you and your circle of support in the assessment, we can make service plans that are responsive to the needs of each person.

We hope you will use these information sessions as an opportunity to hear from OPWDD leaders about how the CAS and CANS-NY assessment will inform your services and share your experiences and questions about the assessment process.

Each Information Session will include:

A brief introduction about the CAS and CANS-NY assessment

Question & Answer session where you can share your questions about the CAS and CANS-NY assessment process

Use the link below to register to attend one of the upcoming sessions listed below. Space is limited at the in-person sessions, so please register early to reserve your spot. Once your registration is confirmed, you will receive confirmation. REGISTER HERE: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8460940/CAS-and-CANS-Assessment-Informational-Session-Registration

CAS and CANS-NY In-Person Information Sessions for People and Families

October 9

10:30 am – 12 noon

OPWDD Kingston Office

521 Boices Lane Kingston, NY 12401

October 9

3:30 pm – 5 pm

Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD)

Cedarwood Hall

20 Hospital Oval W

Valhalla, NY 10595

October 14

10:30 am – 12 noon

Broome Developmental Center

249 Glenwood Rd

Binghamton, NY 13905

October 14

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Syracuse Model Neighborhood/Southwest Community Center

401 South Avenue

Syracuse, NY 13204

October 15

9:30 am – 11 am

People Inc.

2128 Elmwood Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

October 15

1 pm – 2:30 pm

Lifetime Assistance

175 Mile Crossing Blvd – Suite 3

Rochester, NY 14624

October 20

11 am – 12:30 pm & 2 pm – 3:30 pm

OPWDD Long Island Office

415-A Oser Avenue

Hauppauge, NY 11788

October 21

10:30 am – 12 noon & 1:30 pm – 3 pm

OPWDD NYC Office

25 Beaver Street

New York, NY 10004

October 28

1:30 pm – 3 pm

OD Heck

500 Balltown Road, Building 3, Meeting Room 2

Schenectady, NY 12304

October 30

1 pm – 2:30 pm

Advocacy and Resource Center

253 New York Rd.

Plattsburgh, NY 12903

Statewide Webinar-Based CAS and CANS-NY Information Sessions for People and Families

November 4

10 am – 11:30 am

November 6

5 pm – 6:30 pm

ASL and Live Interpretation services will be available upon request.

We hope that you’re able to join us. We look forward to talking with you.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Commissioner