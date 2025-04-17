An Intracoastal Waterway Estate and a Gulf Front Escape Selling At or Above at Online Auctions Beginning April 28th

457 Anchorage Dr., Nokomis, FL 34275 261 N Gulf Blvd., Placida, FL 33946

Two fully furnished Florida properties will be sold via Interluxe Auctions selling at or above $2.5M and $1.5M.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auctions for The Enchanted Isles Estate in Nokomis, FL and The Cape Haze Gulf Front Escape in Placida, FL. The Enchanted Isles Estate, previously listed at $5,700,000, is now selling at or above just $2,500,000. And The Cape Haze Gulf Front Escape, listed at $3,590,000, will sell at or above only $1,500,000. Both hit the auction block on Monday, April 28th at 9:00 AM EDT.Built by John Cannon and spanning 6,345 sq. ft., The Enchanted Isles Estate offers direct views of Roberts Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway. Located just minutes from Downtown Venice, the home features 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and showcases high-quality craftsmanship throughout. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with Wolf and SubZero appliances and is complemented by a temperature-controlled wine room. Multiple living and entertaining areas provide flexibility and comfort, while the owner’s suite offers a spacious and private retreat. Outdoor features include a resort-style lanai with a summer kitchen, a saltwater pool and spa, and a private boat dock with a 10,000 lb lift. With no bridges to the Gulf and close proximity to shopping, dining, golf, and beaches, this estate is ideal for luxury waterfront living.“Nokomis offers the perfect blend of laid-back charm and sophisticated living, with immediate access to world-class beaches, boating, and vibrant cultural offerings,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. “Properties like this—with expansive water views, luxurious amenities, and an ideal location between Sarasota and Venice—rarely become available at this level of value.”Originally built in 2009 and fully updated in 2023, the Cape Haze Gulf Front Escape blends modern luxury with thoughtful design. This coastal retreat features a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, multiple balconies with Gulf views, and a 2-car garage—all crafted with attention to quality and function. Situated on Don Pedro-Knight-Palm Island, a secluded, bridgeless barrier island accessible only by a four-minute ferry or private boat, the home offers a rare level of privacy and serenity. Enjoy nightly sunsets, shell and shark tooth hunting, fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and boating, all surrounded by the natural beauty and wildlife of Florida’s Gulf Coast.Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions, stated, “This auction represents an opportunity for discerning buyers to own a Gulf front retreat in an exclusive and serene coastal enclave. For those seeking privacy, luxury, and the quintessential beachfront lifestyle, this is an extraordinary chance to acquire a premier estate in a location where opportunities are few and far between.”The Enchanted Isles Estate is being offered in cooperation with Andrea Blackwell of Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate and The Cape Haze Gulf Front Escape is being offered in cooperation with Robin Madden of Islander Properties, Inc. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auctions begin Monday, April 28th. Previews are Friday, April 25th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, April 26th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, April 27th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the properties, including due diligence, procedures for registering to bid, and Auction Terms and Conditions can be found at www.interluxe.com ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

