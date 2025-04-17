U.S. Chamber Statement on Executive Order Intended to Lower Drug Prices
WASHINGTON D.C. — In response to President Trump signing an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President, Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC), Brad Watts, issued the following statement:
"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce commends President Trump for his decisive action calling for an end to the pill penalty, which has significantly impacted investment in small-molecule medicines.
We support the President’s desire to lower costs and improve access to essential medicines. However, it is crucial that these efforts are grounded in market-based principles that respect free enterprise and foster future life-saving medical innovation. The Chamber believes that a robust and competitive marketplace is the best way to deliver affordable and life-saving treatments to Americans.
While we have concerns with certain aspects of the EO, we look forward to collaborating with the administration and Congress to advance common-sense solutions that not only reduce costs but also preserve the innovation ecosystem that drives medical breakthroughs. Together, we can ensure that America remains a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation while prioritizing the health and well-being of our citizens."
