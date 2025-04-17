U.S. Chamber Statement on Executive Order Intended to Lower Drug Prices

WASHINGTON D.C. — In response to President Trump signing an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices, U.S. Chamber of Commerce ﻿Senior Vice President, Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC), Brad Watts, issued the following statement:

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce commends President Trump for his decisive action calling for an end to the pill penalty, which has significantly impacted investment in small-molecule medicines.

We support the President’s desire to lower costs and improve access to essential medicines. However, it is crucial that these efforts are grounded in market-based principles that respect free enterprise and foster future life-saving medical innovation. The Chamber believes that a robust and competitive marketplace is the best way to deliver affordable and life-saving treatments to Americans.

While we have concerns with certain aspects of the EO, we look forward to collaborating with the administration and Congress to advance common-sense solutions that not only reduce costs but also preserve the innovation ecosystem that drives medical breakthroughs. Together, we can ensure that America remains a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation while prioritizing the health and well-being of our citizens."