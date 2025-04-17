Ethanol Industry to Convene in Omaha for 41st Annual Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine & organized by BBI International, the largest global ethanol event returns June 9–11 with early bird rates through Apr. 30

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rapidly evolving energy landscape, the 41st International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) will return June 9–11, to the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The event, recognized as the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world, brings together ethanol producers, industry experts and policymakers to drive innovation and chart the course of the industry’s future. The FEW is produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine , the leading trade publication of the ethanol industry, and organized by BBI International.“There’s no substitute for being in the room with the people who are shaping the future of ethanol — this is where it happens,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International. “In addition to being the largest and longest running ethanol event during the past 41 years, the FEW is where producers, innovators and decision-makers come together to tackle challenges, share solutions and spark the next wave of industry progress. If you want to be part of what’s next, this is where you need to be.”The 2025 event is expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees, including more than 600 producers and nearly 400 exhibitors. Programming will feature technical sessions, case studies and panels addressing critical topics such as process optimization, carbon capture and storage, sustainable aviation fuel and market expansion.Attendees will have access to insights from top executives, engineers, analysts and government officials. Highlights of this year’s conference include:• Economic outlooks and policy updates impacting carbon markets and biofuel production• Strategies for increasing efficiency and reducing operating costs• New market opportunities in sustainable aviation fuel and co-product innovation• Real-world examples of technology adoption and plant improvements• A trade show featuring nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing emerging technologiesEarly Bird registration rates are available through April 30, 2025. Complimentary passes are available for biofuels producers. For more information or to register, visit www.fuelethanolworkshop.com ..About Ethanol Producer MagazineNow in its 31st year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry’s premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence, high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the magazine ethanol producers turn to.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events.Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

