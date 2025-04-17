TCEQ approves fines totaling $304,223

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $260,076 against 21 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, two multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharge, three petroleum storage tanks, and 11 public water systems.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on April 8 and April 15, the executive director approved penalties totaling $44,147 against 25 entities.

