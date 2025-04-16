TCEQ Announces 2025 Art Contest Winners

Each year, students from kindergarten through fifth grade are challenged to create a picture that represents how they Take Care of Texas with the theme for the year.

With over 4,300 entries in the Take Care of Texas Kids Art Contest, three students will be taking home new laptops for their winning drawings that show positive ways to keep the air clean.

K-1st Grade: Nora Cheng, 1st Grade, Bernice Kiker Elementary, Austin

2nd-3rd Grade: Olivia Huang, 3rd Grade, Greenhill School, Dallas

4th-5th Grade: Eirene Seo, 5th grade, Bluebonnet Elementary, Flower Mound

Below are the runners-up for each category. These students will receive an iPad.

K-1st Grade: Riana Sarkar, 1st Grade, Minett Elementary, Frisco

2nd-3rd Grade: Avery Azcarate, 3rd Grade, Escontrias STEAM Academy, El Paso

4th-5th Grade: Prateeti Saha, 5th Grade, Carroll Elementary, Frisco

Whitney Nolen, an art teacher from Hughes Springs Elementary, submitted 403 entries, making her this year’s winning teacher. She will also receive an iPad or a gift card of equal value.

The artwork done by these six students can all be seen on the Take Care of Texas website. The prizes for the students and teacher have been provided by the contest sponsor, Texas Chemistry Council.