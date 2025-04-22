Quantum Health Founder Makes Humanizing Healthcare a Competitive Advantage

Kara Trott releases "No One Alone: Humanizing Healthcare as an Outsider" with Forbes Books.

“No One Alone” by Kara Trott is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "No One Alone: Humanizing Healthcare as an Outsider" by Kara Trott is available today on Amazon , published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "No One Alone," Kara Trott, founder and former CEO of Quantum Health, the first healthcare navigation and care coordination company, shares how she grew the company from a start-up into a healthcare giant that employs 2,400 people and counting. Now an industry-defining organization, Quantum Health ensures that no one navigates their healthcare journey alone, serving over 3M consumers, more than 500 employers, and valued at over $1B four years ago, with continued growth since.With no prior experience in healthcare, Trott left her burgeoning law career to build something no one had ever built before: A company committed to supporting, guiding, and fighting for consumers as they move through the healthcare system.For the last 25 years, Quantum Health has proven its approach works. Its intervention begins at the outset of the healthcare journey, with a physician visit or initial diagnosis. From there, Quantum Health’s expert teams work with consumers to help them understand their path through treatment including their benefits coverage and their care options. Importantly, its support is ongoing through a consumer’s journey. Consumers receive clinical support that eliminates barriers they might face in receiving needed care. More than a trusted guide along the path, Quantum Health fights for its members.Trott’s theory behind building Quantum Health was simple and human: By working directly with healthcare consumers, you can help people feel loved and cared for in what can be a difficult and bewildering journey. Her visionary theory has led to creating an enhanced consumer engagement that well exceeds customer experience standards. What’s more, Quantum Health’s unique approach helps eliminate waste and inefficiency from missteps in the journey, saving all stakeholders—employers and their members. When better outcomes can be achieved and costs saved, everyone wins.“'No One Alone' is a story about healthcare, but more broadly, it’s about the invaluable competency of understanding people, some of whom may be experiencing the most challenging health experience of their lives,” Trott said. “It’s a book about empathy—about seeking to understand consumer behaviors, wants, needs, the emotionality involved, and how addressing those needs can create a competitive advantage. This is what makes Quantum Health unique, and I think we have an opportunity to share those insights and learnings.”Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to scale your company or a healthcare leader seeking to improve the patient experience, offering healthcare navigation as a benefit to employees and their families drives better health outcomes while also lowering healthcare costs.If you want to humanize your healthcare operations, "No One Alone" is essential reading.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorKara Trott is the Founder and former CEO of Quantum Health, a consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company. Prior to founding Quantum Health, Trott was a corporate attorney with the law firm Bricker & Eckler and a strategic marketing consultant at RPA International, an international consulting firm.When she turned her focus to healthcare, Trott saw the need for a more consumer-centric model that could improve how people navigate their healthcare experience, driving improved health outcomes and improving the overall cost efficiency for self-insured employers. Thus, Quantum Health, the first healthcare navigation and care coordination company, was created. Learn more about Quantum Health here.Today, Kara is Quantum Health Board Chair and actively advises leadership on major initiatives. She splits her time between Columbus, Ohio, and Charleston, South Carolina.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, launched in 2016 by Advantage Media Group. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors’ goals. For more information, visit www.forbesbooks.com Media ContactsQuantum Health Media ContactSusan Simkins, Corporate Communications, susan.simkins@quantum-health.comForbes Books Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.