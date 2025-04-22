OnPage Releases New APIs to Power Faster, Smarter Incident Response

OnPage’s new APIs allow users to seamlessly plug OnPage’s secure messaging, scheduling and alerting into any workflow

Everything users can do in OnPage’s UI—from onboarding a new hire to responding to an outage—is now programmable. That means less clicking, fewer delays and a big boost in operational speed.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced the launch of the OnPage Public API and BlastIT API. The new APIs let teams automate critical communications at scale—reducing response times, minimizing errors and turning slow, manual processes into seamless, real-time actions.

“APIs turn a standalone product into a powerful, embedded piece of your IT stack—enabling automation, reducing manual work and driving smart, scalable workflows.” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “Everything users can do in OnPage’s UI—from onboarding a new hire to responding to an outage—is now programmable. That means less clicking, fewer delays and a big boost in operational speed and consistency during emergencies. These new APIs turn the OnPage platform into an invisible but powerful engine behind your response workflows.”

OnPage Public API extends OnPage’s Critical Alert Management capabilities to any system that can make an HTTP API call. Its key capabilities include:

- User Onboarding and Management: Create users, assign them to groups and configure permissions through internal tools or workflows to automate access setup during hiring or role changes.

- Messaging and Alerting: Send and respond to alerts triggered by external systems such as monitoring tools, ticketing platforms or incident workflows. —Ensure messages reach the right recipients instantly and track response status in real time.

- Reporting and Analytics: Extract historical paging data, user status and message activity to populate dashboards or business intelligence platforms like Power BI, which enables performance tracking, workflow analysis and leadership visibility.

- Workflow Automation: From scheduling on-call rotations to escalating alerts based on predefined criteria, users can automate key processes to eliminate human error and accelerate incident response.

While OnPage’s Critical Alert Management is designed for time-sensitive, one-to-one or team-based incident response, BlastIT is a mass notification platform—ideal for sending important updates to large groups, fast. Both solutions work seamlessly together but serve very different needs.

BlastIT, OnPage’s mass notification solution, empowers organizations to deliver urgent communications instantly across SMS, email and voice. It’s designed to support operational resilience and communication readiness for any industry during critical situations. Its key capabilities include:

- Multi-Channel Messaging: Deliver messages simultaneously via SMS, email, and voice to maximize reach and communication redundancy.

- Customizable Templates: Pre-build and tailor message templates to accelerate response time during emergencies or planned events.

- Targeted Group Messaging: Organize recipients into departments or teams, enabling precise, relevant notifications without noise.

- Real-Time Audit Trails: Track message delivery, read status, and acknowledgments—providing full visibility and compliance assurance.

“We’re excited for the release of these new APIs that will allow our customers to fully integrate OnPage and BlastIt within their stack,” said Corey Fogg, product lead at OnPage. “We are dedicated to reducing the complexity and time it takes to simply do your job. By following Open API Restful Specifications, we have created an API that has one-to-one functionality with our UIs, ensuring that whether it's something complex or simple, you can automate it.”

The two APIs are now available to all OnPage customers and come with detailed documentation to accelerate integration efforts. For more information or to access API documentation, visit www.onpage.com.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

