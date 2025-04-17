Social Strategy1, Inc. Partners with Direqt, Inc. to Integrate AI-Powered Search into Web Development Projects

By adding AI search, our partner companies will assure their website visitors of a superior user experience. This partnership with Direqt underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions” — Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Strategy1 , Inc. (SS1), a leading web development and digital strategy firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Direqt , a pioneer in AI-driven search solutions. This collaboration will enable SS1 to integrate Direqt's advanced AI search technology into future web development projects, enhancing user experience and driving business growth for their clients.In today's fast-paced digital landscape, website visitors demand instant and accurate information. Recognizing this need, SS1 has partnered with Direqt to provide its clients with a superior search functionality that leverages the power of artificial intelligence."Search on most company websites is clearly lacking," stated John Duffy, CEO of Direqt. "With the limited time and attention spans of website visitors, having those visitors get information faster and with more accuracy will only help businesses that embrace AI search. Direqt's technology ensures that users find exactly what they're looking for, improving engagement and conversion rates."Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO of Social Strategy1, Inc., emphasized the company's commitment to client success. "We are always exploring ways to help our partner companies grow and spread their value proposition. By adding AI search, our partner companies will assure their website visitors of a superior user experience. This partnership with Direqt underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible results."The integration of Direqt's AI search into SS1's web development projects will offer numerous benefits, including:• Enhanced User Experience: AI-powered search delivers precise and relevant results, improving user satisfaction and engagement.• Increased Conversion Rates: Faster and more accurate search functionality helps users find what they need quickly, leading to higher conversion rates.• Improved Website Navigation: AI understands user intent, providing intuitive navigation and reducing bounce rates.• Data-Driven Insights: Direqt's technology provides valuable data on user search behavior, enabling businesses to optimize their content and improve their website.This partnership marks a significant step forward in SS1's mission to provide its clients with innovative and effective digital solutions. By incorporating Direqt's AI search, SS1 is empowering businesses to deliver a superior online experience and achieve their growth objectives.About Social Strategy1, Inc. (SS1):Social Strategy1, Inc. (SS1) is a full-service web development and digital strategy firm dedicated to helping businesses build and grow their online presence. SS1 provides a comprehensive range of services, including website design and development, digital marketing, and social media management.To learn more about Social Strategy1, please visit our website at www.socialstrategyone.com About Direqt:Direqt is a leading provider of AI-driven search solutions, empowering businesses to deliver exceptional user experiences through intelligent search functionality. Their innovative technology leverages artificial intelligence to provide accurate and relevant search results, driving engagement and conversion rates.To learn more about Direqt, please visit our website at www.direqt.ai

