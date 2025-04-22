Chicago Artist Richard Glick to Exhibit at Superfine Art Fair in Brooklyn Navy Yard

"Unraveling Red" 20" square Acrylic and spray paints, inks and stencils on canvas. "Mark's Sunny Day". Completed 2025. 12" square. Acrylic and spray paints, inks and stencils on canvas. Richard Glick, Celebrated Chicago-Based Artist

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary Chicago-based artist Richard Glick has been selected to exhibit at the Superfine Art Fair , which will take place April 24–27, 2025, at the Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard . Known for his emotionally resonant and visually layered work, Glick will present a curated collection of mixed-media pieces that blend contemporary themes with his distinct artistic voice.Featured works include:-Unraveling Red (2024), 20 inches square, created with acrylic and spray paints, ink, and stencils on canvas.-Ale’s Peach Pies (2025), 12 inches square, using acrylic and spray paints, ink, and stencils on canvas.-Mark’s Sunny Day (2025), 12 inches square, in acrylic and spray paints, ink, and stencils on canvas.-Dusk (2021), 12 by 16 inches, composed of acrylic paint, ink, stencils, and collage on paper.-Red Rimmed Globes (2021), 12 by 16 inches, featuring acrylic paint, ink, stencils, and collage on paper.-Floating Flower (2021), 12 by 16 inches, created with acrylic paints, ink, stencils, and collage on paper.Glick’s artistic approach combines bold color palettes with meticulous layering, resulting in pieces that evoke memory, emotion, and transformation. His work has been included in juried exhibitions and acquired by private collectors across the nation.This marks the first time the Superfine Art Fair will take place in Brooklyn, with the Duggal Greenhouse—a 35,000-square-foot venue offering sweeping views of the Williamsburg Bridge—serving as host. Located at the intersection of DUMBO, Williamsburg, Clinton Hill and Downtown Brooklyn, the fair is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors across four days. More than 150 artist booths, sponsor lounges, and curated installations will be featured.“Superfine is about creating a space where artists and collectors can connect meaningfully,” said Alex Mitow, co-founder of Superfine Art Fair. “Richard Glick’s work embodies the spirit of innovation and authenticity we aim to highlight at the fair.”With its profound emotional depth, Glick's work will be displayed alongside diverse artists, allowing visitors to experience a broad spectrum of contemporary styles and perspectives. His pieces, noted for their intricate compositions, invite audiences into a moving, narrative-driven artistic exploration.Superfine Art Fair is a contemporary art event that fosters direct connections between collectors and independent artists. Its mission is to expand access to original artwork, creating a welcoming community for seasoned collectors and first-time buyers alike in an inclusive, artist-forward experience. The Superfine Art Fair Brooklyn will take place from April 24 to 27 at the Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Tickets and event details are available at www.superfine.world.About Richard GlickRichard Glick is a Chicago-based contemporary artist who explores themes of human connection, memory, and transformation. His dynamic compositions combine bold color palettes and intricate layering techniques, earning him recognition in juried exhibitions and private collections. Glick’s artistic journey is deeply rooted in storytelling, with each piece offering an invitation to reflect and engage with the world from a fresh perspective. For more information, visit www.richardglickstudio.com About Superfine Art FairSuperfine Art Fair is a leading contemporary art fair dedicated to showcasing independent artists and fostering direct connections with collectors. With events in major cities across the U.S., Superfine champions accessible, transparent, and artist-driven experiences, creating an inclusive space for both emerging and established talent. The fair’s mission is to democratize the art world, making high-quality artwork available to a diverse audience of collectors and enthusiasts, and you are a part of this movement. For more information, visit www.superfine.world###

Richard Glick In the Studio: Watch as brushstrokes build texture, color, and emotion in his studio—a space where artistry and inspiration collide

