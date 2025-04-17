Optimizing compressor availability with the new module ‘Predictive Intelligence’ for PROGNOST®-NT

PROGNOST Predictive Intelligence

As the first mover in the market, BC is able to support operators of reciprocating compressors by predicting the remaining useful lifetime of their assets.

Predictive Intelligence enables operators to coordinate compressor maintenance with other scheduled maintenance, and allocate the necessary parts and resources, minimizing unplanned disruption. ” — Burckhardt Compression

WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital solutions are proven to be key to extend ‘Mean Time Between Failures’ across the industry. As the first mover in the compression market, Burckhardt Compression is now able to support operators of reciprocating compressors by reliably predicting the remaining useful lifetime of key components of their assets. Artificial Intelligence (AI) based predictive algorithms and real-time data are used to maximize equipment availability and reduce Total Cost of Ownership.Supported by 180 years of experience in compressor manufacturing, Burckhardt Compression’s latest digital solution enhances equipment availability by predicting the best time for routine maintenance. By combining real-time data with historic information from similar machines and analyzing it using cutting-edge predictive algorithms, it is possible to establish the Projected Availability Span and the Remaining Useful Lifetime (number of days) of key components in the compressor.Focused maintenanceCentral to the dependable performance of a compressor is the reliability of the valves and packings, as they are typically responsible for the majority of unplanned downtime. Assessing the expected lifetime of these components and planning accordingly can make a significant improvement in availability.Designed to work with the version 21 of our monitoring and diagnostic system PROGNOST-NT, the ‘Predictive Intelligence’ software delivers an easy-to-understand report with trends that indicate the best time for maintenance without risking unexpected downtime. Data from various signal analyses is uploaded to the secure Azure cloud environment, where it is continuously analyzed to provide actionable information to the operator.Expert insights and advicePredictive Intelligence enables operators to coordinate compressor maintenance with other scheduled maintenance periods, and allocate the necessary parts and resources, thereby minimizing unplanned disruption. In addition, it ensures that the service life of each component is maximized without compromising the reliability of the compressor.As part of Burckhardt Compression’s portfolio of digital solutions, Predictive Intelligence uses the latest AI technology for the benefit of all reciprocating compressor operators. Combining decades of design expertise and application knowledge with cutting-edge software, Predictive Intelligence enables optimized maintenance planning for extended availability, an increased lifespan and minimized operating costs.The new software module is now available to selected customers for specific applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.