Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for Good Friday and Easter

MACAU, April 17 - In view of Good Friday and Easter, the specialist outpatient services (including all specialist outpatient clinics, the Imagiology Centre, blood drawing and specimen collection services) and international medical services of the Macao Union Medical Center will be closed on 18 April (Friday) and 21 April (Monday).

