honeygrow Celebrates Nurse's Week: Honors Healthcare Heroes with $2,500 Giveaway

honeygrow Brings Back Nurse's Week Celebration: Fast-casual Honors Healthcare Heroes with $2,500 Giveaway

This campaign has been a heartwarming success, and it’s our way of honoring the healthcare heroes who give so much of themselves every day.” — Justin Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of honeygrow.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 55 locations in 8 states, honeygrow , the fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, fresh, and made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is proud to bring back its campaign to celebrate National Nurse's Week from May 6 through May 12, 2025, by giving back to the healthcare workers who tirelessly serve our communities. The campaign recognizes the dedication and hard work of nurses by providing them with a well-deserved treat. honeygrow will be giving away $250 gift cards to ten nurse units, allowing them to enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal from any of honeygrow’s locations.Leading up to Nurses’ Week, honeygrow will accept nominations for nurse units from April 23 through May 11, giving ample time for individuals to nominate deserving nurses or nurse teams. Nominations for deserving nurse units or teams can be submitted by completing the nomination form available at honeygrow.com/nursesweek . Winners will be randomly selected on May 12, the last day of Nurses’ Week, and announced on honeygrow's social media platforms. Throughout May, honeygrow will highlight the inspiring stories of the selected winners, celebrating their contributions and spreading appreciation for their vital work."We were thrilled by the incredible response to last year’s Nurses Week campaign, with more than 1,800 submissions," said Justin Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of honeygrow. "This campaign has been a heartwarming success, and it’s our way of honoring the healthcare heroes who give so much of themselves every day. Nurses work tirelessly to care for others, and we are proud to fuel them with fresh, nutritious meals to keep them going through their important work."About honeygrowhoneygrow is on a mission to bring people together through wholesome and simple foods. Founded in 2012, the Philadelphia-based company specializes in freshly made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars. Using only the highest quality ingredients, honeygrow provides a robust variety of nutrition-forward options for customers across a wide range of lifestyles. honeygrow has over 55 locations across the Northeast and Midwest in DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA and OH. For more information about honeygrow, please visit www.honeygrow.com and follow honeygrow on Facebook, Instagram and X.

