Closure at 8th & Tennessee begins April 21 for Jayhawk Watershed project

Beginning Monday, April 21, City contractors will close the intersection of 8th and Tennessee Streets as part of the ongoing Jayhawk Watershed Project. This is a significant milestone in the City’s effort to modernize stormwater infrastructure and reduce flooding in the area.

The closure will allow crews to replace aging underground pipes, improve stormwater flow, and install new infrastructure that will help keep streets and neighborhoods safe and dry during heavy rain events. These improvements are crucial for protecting public and private property, as well as ensuring long-term infrastructure reliability in downtown Lawrence and the surrounding neighborhoods.

What to Expect:

Closure Begins: Monday, April 21

Monday, April 21 Location: Tennessee Street will be fully closed at 8th Street, and will be closed to thru-traffic from 6th Street to 9th Street. Additionally, 8th St. will be closed from Ohio Street to Kentucky Street.

Tennessee Street will be fully closed at 8th Street, and will be closed to thru-traffic from 6th Street to 9th Street. Additionally, 8th St. will be closed from Ohio Street to Kentucky Street. Detour Route: Traffic on Tennessee Street will be detoured to Vermont Street between 6th Street and 9th Street.

Traffic on Tennessee Street will be detoured to Vermont Street between 6th Street and 9th Street. Local access will be maintained for residents and emergency vehicles.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to plan ahead.

The City anticipates this closure to last through Mid-Summer 2025, pending weather or other delays.

We appreciate all of our residents for their patience and cooperation as we progress through the construction process. For more information about the Jayhawk Watershed Project, including phasing maps and updates, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/jayhawk-watershed/.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

