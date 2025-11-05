Learn about Parks & Rec Memberships – Info Sessions in November

The City of Lawrence Parks, Recreation & Culture Department is launching a facility membership program in 2026 — designed to keep our community active, connected, and thriving. More than just a way to access recreation spaces, this membership is about joining a welcoming community that values health, creativity, and togetherness.

What’s Changing

Starting January 5, 2026, the East Lawrence Recreation Center, Holcom Park Recreation Center and Sports Pavilion Lawrence will move to a membership-based system. This means that access to gyms, fitness areas, and community spaces will now require a membership, day pass or program registration. Online registration for 2026 memberships will open November 17, 2025.

This change will help sustain the quality of our facilities and programs for everyone in Lawrence. The flexible membership options include day passes, monthly/annual memberships and punch cards.

Additionally, the following community members are eligible for free or reduced memberships:

Seniors will have reduced monthly and annual membership options.

Youth living in Douglas County can access the recreation facilities for free.

Low-income residents can apply for Qualified Access Memberships, which offer free access to the recreation facilities. More information on Qualified Access Memberships and information about how to apply is online here: lawrenceks.gov/prc/membership.

Join an Information Session

Learn what’s new, ask questions, and get help setting up your membership before the program launches. Staff will be available to walk you through registration (in person or online) and answer questions about pricing, benefits, and how memberships will work for your household.

Mon, Nov. 17 | 5:30–7:30 p.m. – Sports Pavilion Lawrence (SPL)

– Sports Pavilion Lawrence (SPL) Tue, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m.–12 p.m. – Sports Pavilion Lawrence (SPL)

– Sports Pavilion Lawrence (SPL) Wed, Nov. 19 | 10 a.m.–12 p.m. – East Lawrence Rec Center (ELRC)

– East Lawrence Rec Center (ELRC) Thu, Nov. 20 | 5:30–7:30 p.m. – Holcom Park Rec Center (HPRC)

Everyone is welcome — whether you’re already part of our recreation community or just exploring what’s available. Free parking is available at all locations, and each site is accessible by Lawrence Transit.

Can’t Attend in Person? Visit lawrenceks.org/prc/membership to learn more and view membership options.

For questions, contact the Parks, Recreation & Culture Department at (785) 832-3450.

