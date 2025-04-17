This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – April 17, 2025

Construction Links Network

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.As Canadians enter the final full week of the federal election, the race is proving to be one of the tightest in recent memory—making it more important than ever for our industry to get involved. The #Construction4Cdns campaign is a powerful opportunity to ensure construction priorities are heard by decision-makers across the country. Whether it's sending a letter to your local candidates, engaging on social media, or meeting directly with representatives in your riding, your voice can help shape the future of the sector. This election, construction is stepping up—and together, we can make a real impact.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Amexon Announces e-lofts — A Transit-Oriented Development Embracing Sustainable Purpose-Built Rentals• Housing Boom Fuels Worker Exploitation and Tax Fraud in Canada• DiamondCorp Announces Leadership Transition as Firm Looks to Future• Procore Report Highlights AI, Automation, and Workforce Trends Reshaping Construction• Quincy Valley Medical Center Opens in Washington State• Non-Residential Construction Powers Canadian Building Permits Growth in February• Work Access Platforms and Their Major Applications by Industry• Beyond Assembly: Turn Metal Building Projects into a Competitive Advantage Through Collaboration• [On-Demand Webinar] Infrastructure & Revizto: Real-World Examples of OpenBIM Workflows• IAPMO Introduces WDC-Pro to Streamline Multi-Family Design• Commercial UAV Expo Announces 2025 Advisory Board• The Coopérative de Saint-Quentin hardware store joins RONA• Hilary Giggs of Lutron Electronics named to the ASHB Board of Directors• Common Ground Alliance Conference & Expo Highlights Risks of Damage to Buried Infrastructure• ACI Foundation Supports Future Leaders with 43 Fellowship and Scholarship Awards• New Home Sales, Construction Activity Plummet in GTHA• CMHC Reports 3.3% Drop in Monthly Housing Starts as National Trend Continues to Slide• New Study Warns Housing Starts Lag Far Behind Canada’s Population GrowthStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

