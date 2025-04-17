APS Global, LLC Guides Seventh Sense Consulting to Perfect 110 Score on their C3PAO CMMC Assessment in Record Time

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APS Global, LLC, a leading cybersecurity consulting firm, proudly announces its successful partnership with Seventh Sense Consulting (SSC), resulting in SSC achieving a flawless 110 score on the official CMMC C3PAO NIST SP 800-171A assessment. This remarkable achievement, completed in just three days, underscores APS Global’s expertise and SSC’s commitment to cybersecurity excellence.

APS Global assisted SSC in transforming their cybersecurity posture in only four months, elevating them from a negative GAP assessment score to a perfect 110. The C3PAO assessment, conducted by an independent third-party assessor organization, validated SSC’s full compliance with all 110 NIST SP 800-171 security controls, a critical requirement for Department of Defense (DoD) contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

The assessment’s efficiency was driven by APS Global’s meticulous preparation. SSC’s documentation and artifacts were so comprehensive and well-organized that the C3PAO completed the evaluation in a record-breaking three days, a testament to the quality of the assessment package. This streamlined process not only ensured a perfect score but also demonstrated APS Global’s ability to deliver results under tight timelines.

“APS Global’s strategic guidance and hands-on approach were pivotal in achieving this milestone,” said Justin M. Willis, Director, Business Operations at Seventh Sense Consulting. “Their expertise turned a daunting challenge into a seamless success, positioning us as a trusted DoD partner.”

APS Global’s tailored methodology included a rapid yet thorough remediation plan, addressing gaps identified in the initial assessment while aligning SSC’s systems, policies, and procedures with NIST SP 800-171 requirements. The firm’s deep understanding of CMMC and DoD compliance enabled SSC to surpass expectations, earning a perfect score in record time.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Seventh Sense Consulting to achieve this perfect score,” said Dr. Hansen, CEO at APS Global, LLC. “This success reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional cybersecurity solutions and SSC’s dedication to excellence. A three-day assessment with a 110 score is a rare feat, and we’re proud to have helped make it possible.”

This achievement strengthens SSC’s position in the defense contracting landscape, ensuring compliance with DFARS 252.204-7012 and readiness for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 requirements. APS Global continues to empower organizations to navigate complex cybersecurity challenges with precision and efficiency.

About APS Global, LLC

APS Global, LLC is a Cybersecurity Research & Development consulting firm specializing in NIST SP 800-171, CMMC, and DoD compliance. With a proven track record of guiding organizations to achieve compliance swiftly and effectively, APS Global delivers customized solutions that enhance security and support mission-critical objectives.

About Seventh Sense Consulting

Seventh Sense Consulting (SSC) is a trusted provider of acquisition and contracting solutions for federal government clients infusing technology and innovation to provide lasting value. SSC also provides Information Technology Services, Program Management support, and software products. Committed to operational excellence, SSC leverages cutting-edge strategies to deliver measurable results while maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity compliance.

