Iowa’s Labor Force Participation Holds Steady as 1,700 Iowans Enter the Workforce

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: April 17, 2025

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s labor force participation rate held steady at 67.0 percent in March as 1,700 Iowans entered the labor force. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in March, up slightly from 3.3 percent in February. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate increased to 4.2 percent in March.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,664,000 in March, up 400 from February and 2,400 higher than one year ago. The total number of unemployed Iowans increased to 58,600 in March from 57,300 in February.

“March’s report shows increased hiring in key industries such as construction, transportation, and healthcare, while other areas with more temporary workers pulled back,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “There remains over 50,000 open jobs in Iowa, and the IowaWORKS career planners and Reemployment Case Management team can help Iowans who are looking for work find available jobs and learn how to best position themselves in a competitive job market.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Job growth from Iowa firms in March was led primarily from the sectors of construction, education and health services, and trade, transportation and utilities, which collectively added 1,500 jobs. Overall, goods-producing industries increased slightly (+200), while government employment was little changed since February. Overall, Iowa firms shed 1,500 jobs in March, lowering total nonfarm employment to 1,592,300. This loss was largely attributed to private service industries lowering staffing levels. In the wake of the March report, Iowa firms have now shed 11,800 jobs over the past 12 months.

Jobs gains in March were led by construction (+500). This increase follows another small gain in February. Health care and social assistance was also up in March (+500) and was fueled by services for the elderly and disabled. This sector continues the trend upward and has gained jobs in six consecutive months, adding 3,900 jobs over that span. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities gained 400 jobs. Trucking and delivery industries were responsible for most of these jobs added. Administrative support and waste management pared 1,200 jobs in March to lead all private sectors, which fueled a combined loss of 2,000 jobs in professional and business services. Professional, scientific, and technical firms also shed 600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality lost 900 jobs. These losses were evenly split between recreational industries and accommodation and food services.

While trailing last year’s mark by 4,200, construction has added jobs in three of the last four months, gaining 1,300 jobs over that span. Health care and social assistance employers are up 5,900 jobs annually, and have continued to expand compared to last year’s mark. Manufacturing has shed the most jobs (-8,000) over the past 12 months, most of which stem from durable goods factories (-5,900). Professional and business services are also down since last year (-5,000), fueled by losses in administrative support and waste management.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from March February March February March 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Civilian labor force 1,722,600 1,720,900 1,708,500 1,700 14,100 Unemployment 58,600 57,300 46,900 1,300 11,700 Unemployment rate 3.4% 3.3% 2.7% 0.1 0.7 Employment 1,664,000 1,663,600 1,661,600 400 2,400 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.0% 67.0% 67.0% 0.0 0.0 U.S. unemployment rate 4.2% 4.1% 3.9% 0.1 0.3 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,592,300 1,593,800 1,604,100 -1,500 -11,800 Mining 2,200 2,200 2,300 0 -100 Construction 83,400 82,900 87,600 500 -4,200 Manufacturing 217,200 217,500 225,200 -300 -8,000 Trade, transportation and utilities 313,000 312,300 312,500 700 500 Information 17,800 17,700 18,100 100 -300 Financial activities 105,100 105,200 106,500 -100 -1,400 Professional and business services 141,500 143,500 146,500 -2,000 -5,000 Education and health services 244,500 244,200 239,600 300 4,900 Leisure and hospitality 142,000 142,900 143,500 -900 -1,500 Other services 56,500 56,300 55,500 200 1,000 Government 269,100 269,100 266,800 0 2,300 Data Subject to Revision

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from March February March February March 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Initial claims 8,502 9,255 8,726 -8.1% -2.6% Continued claims Benefit recipients 27,209 28,012 21,295 -2.9% 27.8% Weeks paid 79,773 91,781 62,946 -13.1% 26.7% Amount paid $43,186,419 $50,245,746 $32,901,693 -14.0% 31.3%

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for March 2025 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Statewide data for April 2025 will be released on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Visit Iowa Labor Market Information for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.