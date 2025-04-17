Iowa’s Labor Force Participation Holds Steady as 1,700 Iowans Enter the Workforce
Iowa Workforce Development Communications
For Immediate Release
Date: April 17, 2025
Contact: Jesse Dougherty
Telephone: 515-725-5487
Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov
DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s labor force participation rate held steady at 67.0 percent in March as 1,700 Iowans entered the labor force. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in March, up slightly from 3.3 percent in February. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate increased to 4.2 percent in March.
The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,664,000 in March, up 400 from February and 2,400 higher than one year ago. The total number of unemployed Iowans increased to 58,600 in March from 57,300 in February.
“March’s report shows increased hiring in key industries such as construction, transportation, and healthcare, while other areas with more temporary workers pulled back,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “There remains over 50,000 open jobs in Iowa, and the IowaWORKS career planners and Reemployment Case Management team can help Iowans who are looking for work find available jobs and learn how to best position themselves in a competitive job market.”
Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment
Job growth from Iowa firms in March was led primarily from the sectors of construction, education and health services, and trade, transportation and utilities, which collectively added 1,500 jobs. Overall, goods-producing industries increased slightly (+200), while government employment was little changed since February. Overall, Iowa firms shed 1,500 jobs in March, lowering total nonfarm employment to 1,592,300. This loss was largely attributed to private service industries lowering staffing levels. In the wake of the March report, Iowa firms have now shed 11,800 jobs over the past 12 months.
Jobs gains in March were led by construction (+500). This increase follows another small gain in February. Health care and social assistance was also up in March (+500) and was fueled by services for the elderly and disabled. This sector continues the trend upward and has gained jobs in six consecutive months, adding 3,900 jobs over that span. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities gained 400 jobs. Trucking and delivery industries were responsible for most of these jobs added. Administrative support and waste management pared 1,200 jobs in March to lead all private sectors, which fueled a combined loss of 2,000 jobs in professional and business services. Professional, scientific, and technical firms also shed 600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality lost 900 jobs. These losses were evenly split between recreational industries and accommodation and food services.
While trailing last year’s mark by 4,200, construction has added jobs in three of the last four months, gaining 1,300 jobs over that span. Health care and social assistance employers are up 5,900 jobs annually, and have continued to expand compared to last year’s mark. Manufacturing has shed the most jobs (-8,000) over the past 12 months, most of which stem from durable goods factories (-5,900). Professional and business services are also down since last year (-5,000), fueled by losses in administrative support and waste management.
|Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
|Change from
|March
|February
|March
|February
|March
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Civilian labor force
|1,722,600
|1,720,900
|1,708,500
|1,700
|14,100
|Unemployment
|58,600
|57,300
|46,900
|1,300
|11,700
|Unemployment rate
|3.4%
|3.3%
|2.7%
|0.1
|0.7
|Employment
|1,664,000
|1,663,600
|1,661,600
|400
|2,400
|Labor Force Participation Rate
|67.0%
|67.0%
|67.0%
|0.0
|0.0
|U.S. unemployment rate
|4.2%
|4.1%
|3.9%
|0.1
|0.3
|Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
|Total Nonfarm Employment
|1,592,300
|1,593,800
|1,604,100
|-1,500
|-11,800
|Mining
|2,200
|2,200
|2,300
|0
|-100
|Construction
|83,400
|82,900
|87,600
|500
|-4,200
|Manufacturing
|217,200
|217,500
|225,200
|-300
|-8,000
|Trade, transportation and utilities
|313,000
|312,300
|312,500
|700
|500
|Information
|17,800
|17,700
|18,100
|100
|-300
|Financial activities
|105,100
|105,200
|106,500
|-100
|-1,400
|Professional and business services
|141,500
|143,500
|146,500
|-2,000
|-5,000
|Education and health services
|244,500
|244,200
|239,600
|300
|4,900
|Leisure and hospitality
|142,000
|142,900
|143,500
|-900
|-1,500
|Other services
|56,500
|56,300
|55,500
|200
|1,000
|Government
|269,100
|269,100
|266,800
|0
|2,300
|Data Subject to Revision
|Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa
|% Change from
|March
|February
|March
|February
|March
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Initial claims
|8,502
|9,255
|8,726
|-8.1%
|-2.6%
|Continued claims
|Benefit recipients
|27,209
|28,012
|21,295
|-2.9%
|27.8%
|Weeks paid
|79,773
|91,781
|62,946
|-13.1%
|26.7%
|Amount paid
|$43,186,419
|$50,245,746
|$32,901,693
|-14.0%
|31.3%
MEDIA ALERT: Local data for March 2025 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Statewide data for April 2025 will be released on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
Visit Iowa Labor Market Information for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.
