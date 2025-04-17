Maine DOE Upcoming Data Reporting Webinars

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team is hosting the following webinars:

Maine Schools Report Webinar – Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at noon

Maine Schools is the process by which the Maine DOE collects the organization information about Maine school administrative units (SAUs) and schools for the upcoming school year. Maine School Approval provides Maine DOE the attestation from SAUs that all Maine statutory requirements are being met. This report offers an opportunity to update the SAU and school contact information to ensure that Maine DOE has the most current information. Student enrollments cannot be uploaded/entered into reporting systems until Maine Schools is complete. This webinar will review the requirements for the Maine Schools process. Register here.

ESEA Demographics Report Webinar – Thursday, May 8, 2025, at noon

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on the federal accountability date for participation in state assessments during the current assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes. This webinar will review reporting requirements and navigation of the ESEA Demographics Report in NEO. – Register here.

End of Year Daily Attendance & Truancy Reporting Webinar – Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at noon

Daily Attendance and Truancy reports are due for final certification at the end of the school year. These data are aggregated for public reporting after certification and reported in multiple locations including the Maine Department of Education Data Warehouse, ESSA Dashboard, and federal reporting. This webinar will review requirements for both the Daily Attendance Certification and Truancy Certification reports as well as navigation of the reports in NEO. – Register here.

End of Year Behavior and Bullying Data Certification Reports Webinar – Thursday, May 15, 2025, at noon

Behavior and Bullying reports are due for final certification at the end of the school year. These data are aggregated for public reporting after certification and reported in multiple locations, including the Maine DOE Data Warehouse, ESSA Dashboard, and federal reporting. This webinar will review requirements for both the Behavior and Bullying reports, as well as navigation of the reports in NEO. – Register here.

End of Year Synergy Enrollment Exits and Perkins 3S1 CTE-Poste Secondary Reporting Webinar – Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at noon

All students, even those intending to return next year, must be exited from Synergy at the conclusion of the school year. Accurate student exits at the end of the school year can decrease data fixes at the beginning of the next school year. This webinar will review recommendations for properly exiting students at the conclusion of the school year and the process for exiting students from State Synergy. This webinar will also include directions for Career and Technical Education – Perkins 3S1 Post Secondary reporting in NEO. – Register here.

Special Education Exit Report Webinar – Thursday, May 29, 2025, at noon

Students who have exited special education services during the reporting period (July 1 through June 30) must have special education exit information (a special education exit date and exit reason) added to their enrollments in Synergy State Edition. Student information must be entered or uploaded into the Synergy State Edition by the school where the student is attending. SAUs are required to certify the exit data using the Special Education Exit Report found in NEO. This webinar will review the requirements and process for Special Education Exit Reporting. – Register here.

Questions about data reporting webinars may be sent to Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov.