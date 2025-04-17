Finding for Recovery of $22,269 Issued Against Township Fiscal Officer in Richland County over Late Fees, Interest, and Penalties

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $22,269 was issued Thursday against the former fiscal officer for Butler Township in Richland County after she failed to submit tax withholdings for more than four years.

Shirley Baker and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total, which was included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Baker served as Butler Township’s fiscal officer from April 2016 through March 2024.

During the first half of her time in office, she did not file quarterly remittances or tax forms to the Internal Revenue Service, incurring penalties, late fees, and interest.

Paying late fees and penalties that could have been avoided by remitting withholdings on time does not qualify as expenditure of funds for a public purpose.

