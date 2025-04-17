AKTI Celebrates Introduction of Legislation Removing Restrictions on Automatic Knives in Delaware

Proposed bill would bring Delaware in line with 46 other states

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI) applauds the introduction of bipartisan legislation (S.108) by state Senators Jack Walsh and David L. Wilson, and Representative Franklin D. Cooke in Delaware that aims to modernize that state's knife laws. It seeks to remove outdated prohibitions on the possession and ownership of automatic knives — tools widely used by skilled tradespeople, outdoor enthusiasts, and law-abiding citizens across the state.Under current Delaware law, these commonly used cutting implements are classified as deadly weapons, placing law-abiding individuals at risk of unnecessary criminal prosecution. Despite their legitimate use in numerous professions and recreational activities, these knives remain unfairly restricted. This legislation recognizes the practical applications of these tools and aligns Delaware’s policies with the needs of its residents.“This is a common-sense reform that ensures tradespeople, hunters, campers, and everyday citizens can carry and use the gear they rely on without fear of legal repercussions,” said CJ Buck, AKTI Legislative Chair and CEO of Buck Knives. “Knives are essential tools, not weapons, and this legislation acknowledges their legitimate and lawful uses.”Sen. Walsh added, “This legislation ensures Delaware’s laws reflect common sense by recognizing that these knives are essential tools, not criminal weapons. Many professionals—construction workers, union tradespeople, first responders, and outdoor enthusiasts—rely on them daily for work and safety. The previous restrictions unfairly penalized law-abiding citizens for simply carrying a necessary tool. By making this change, we protect responsible individuals from unnecessary legal consequences while maintaining a balanced approach to public safety.”"This is a common-sense measure that brings Delaware’s laws in line with reality,” said Sen. Wilson. “Businesses like Willey Knives should be able to compete fairly with retailers in neighboring states without being held back by outdated restrictions. This legislation helps level the playing field and supports our small businesses.”"As a former police officer, I understand the importance of distinguishing between tools used responsibly and actual threats to public safety. This legislation is a thoughtful update that reflects the reality on the ground—automatic knives are commonly used by tradespeople, first responders, and outdoor enthusiasts for practical, lawful purposes,” said Representative Cooke. “I’m proud to lead this common-sense reform that protects law-abiding citizens while still upholding public safety."“As a local retailer, we see firsthand how knives are used responsibly daily by workers, outdoor enthusiasts, and collectors,” said Geri Elliott Willey. “The current restrictions are outdated and put unnecessary burdens on small businesses and law-abiding citizens, and cause our customers to seek services from our competitors in neighboring states where the sale is legal.""Sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts across Delaware rely on quality knives as essential gear for hunting, fishing, and everyday field use. The current restrictions on automatic knives are outdated and don’t reflect how responsible citizens use these tools. This legislation is a welcome step forward that supports our community and ensures Delaware law aligns with common-sense use. We appreciate the lawmakers who are standing up for the rights of law-abiding outdoorsmen," said Jeff Hague of the Delaware State Sportsmen Association.The American Knife and Tool Institute encourages Delaware lawmakers to support this important legislation and align the state’s knife laws with those of many other states that recognize the legitimate, lawful use of these tools.The AKTI website contains the laws of all 50 states and detailed articles about understanding knife laws and court decisions.

