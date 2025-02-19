AKTI & V Nives Applaud Washington State Knife Legislation

Washingtonians deserve to have the same rights as those in our neighboring states.” — Senator Phil Fortunato

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) and V Nives, a Washington State-based knife manufacturer, applaud legislation introduced by Senator Phil Fortunato (SB 5534) and Representative Jim Walsh (HB 1962) to provide positive changes for knife owners, manufacturers, and retailers in Washington. The legislation would allow retailers and manufacturers in Washington to sell “spring blade knives” (automatics) like their competitors can do in neighboring states such as California, Oregon, and Idaho and extend the same rights to Washingtonians, including outdoors enthusiasts such as hikers, hunters, and boaters, as well as tradespeople like contractors, roofers, landscapers, and mechanics who use these knives for their jobs daily.This legislation mirrors the legislation filed last session in Washington State by Senator Fortunato and former Representative Chambers, which passed the Washington State Senate with near unanimous support.“This is a jobs bill,” said Mike Vellekamp, CEO of V Nives based in Puyallup, Washington. “Currently, Washington law prohibits the ownership, possession, and sale of automatic knives, tools commonly used in agriculture and the trades, and by outdoor enthusiasts such as fishermen and hunters. The legislation removes these restrictions and will allow knife manufacturers to make the knives and retailers to sell the knives as is common in other states. Washington State is a mecca for outdoor recreation, and knives are integral to both safety and utility. Knives are an over $6 billion industry in America, and Washington State could stand to greatly benefit from those new jobs and tax revenues.”“Washington knife law changes have been a priority for the American Knife & Tool Institute since 2013,” said CJ Buck, AKTI Legislative Chair and CEO of Buck Knives. “We thank Senator Fortunato and Representative Walsh for their leadership to bring relief to both individuals and knife businesses. We applaud the Senate for passing this legislation in the last session with only three dissenting votes and look forward to seeing this bill signed into law this year. Similar legislation has had broad bipartisan support in other states, passing both chambers of state legislatures with near unanimous support and being signed into law by both Republican and Democratic Governors. We look forward to working with the Legislature to make this bill law.”The Senate bill passed the Senate Committee on Law & Justice on February 12, 2025 and heads to the Senate floor.“It is always nice to have a bill get out of committee that fixes a law that was based on perception rather than reality. I was able to convince my Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle that no evidence shows spring blade knives are used in any crime or are a threat to public safety,” said Senator Fortunato. “I am confident that the bill will easily pass the Senate, and I will work hard to get it through the House and on the Governor’s desk. Washingtonians deserve to have the same rights as those in our neighboring states.”Knife laws of all 50 states can be reviewed on the AKTI website, www.AKTI.org , as well as detailed articles about understanding knife laws and court decisions.

