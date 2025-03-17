Knife Industry Leaders Support the American Knife & Tool’s Ambitious 2025 Schedule

We have an ambitious agenda that requires a significant investment in resources, and we're incredibly grateful these companies have stepped forward.” — Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI.

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute ( AKTI ) is excited to announce it has secured significant support from seven leading companies in the knife industry, who will serve as 2025 Contributing Sponsors. This financial backing will allow AKTI to enhance its outreach and educational efforts while advocating for the recognition of knives as valuable tools in the everyday lives of law-abiding citizens.The esteemed sponsors are American Outdoor Brands, Buck Knives, Boker USA, CRKT, GSM Outdoors, Lansky Sharpeners, and W.R. Case.The contributions from these seven companies will directly support AKTI's key initiatives this year, which include:Legislative reform efforts in various states, including Washington and Vermont.Increased lobbying at the federal level for passage of the Interstate Transport Act, which would allow for lawful interstate transport of knives.A coordinated plan for Congressional repeal of the Federal Switchblade Act.AKTI's coalition-building industry event at the Blade Show, the world's largest gathering of knife enthusiasts and industry professionals.Informing about and addressing issues that directly impact knife owners and the industry."We have an ambitious agenda that requires a significant investment in resources, and we're incredibly grateful these companies have stepped forward," said Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI. "While these companies compete for consumer attention at the retail level, they recognize that the knife industry is stronger when we work together."

