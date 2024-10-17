The 2024 Parapod Awards Honors Top Paranormal Podcasts at The Main Theatre in Santa Clarita, CA

The outstanding work of paranormal podcasters. Their passion and creativity push storytelling boundaries, and I’m excited to see where their journeys take them next.” — Tony Sweet, Director Of Earthing Beings Foundation

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The paranormal podcasting community came together for a night of celebration at the 2024 Parapod Podcast Awards, held at The Main Theatre in Santa Clarita, California. Hosted by Tony Sweet, Host of Truth Be Told Paranormal, and Director of Parapod Events, the event recognized excellence in paranormal, supernatural, and spiritual podcasting. Host of Truth Be Told Transformation Bonnie Burkert, who joined Tony on stage to announce the night’s winners, adding extra excitement and warmth to the proceedings.The awards ceremony highlighted the best in the field, with podcasts that continue to inspire, entertain, and engage audiences with the mysteries of the unknown.The winners of the 2024 Parapod Podcast Awards are:Best Personal Transformational Podcast:Getting Strange with Steffany StrangeThis podcast blends personal growth with the supernatural, offering listeners a unique exploration into the transformative power of paranormal experiences.Best History Podcast:Abandoned: The All-American RuinsA haunting journey through forgotten places and their storied pasts, this podcast sheds light on the eerie, hidden histories of abandoned spaces.Best Psychic Podcast:The Witching Hour with Patti NegriRenowned psychic medium Patti Negri enchants listeners with her insights into the mystical, offering a captivating window into the world of psychic phenomena and spiritual communication.Best Supernatural Podcast:Stories from SapphireSapphire Sandalo’s storytelling brings supernatural folklore and mythology to life, drawing listeners into gripping narratives that explore the unknown across cultures.Best True Crime Podcast:Hollyweird ParanormalFusing Hollywood’s intrigue with paranormal tales, this podcast delves into haunted locations and eerie events tied to the entertainment industry and beyond.Best UFO Podcast:Paranormal AlmanacKurt Sandvig’s popular podcast takes a deep dive into UFOlogy, unraveling mysterious encounters and otherworldly phenomena that continue to puzzle and captivate audiences.Bonnie Burkert, known for her work in spiritual and wellness media, added to the excitement as she and Tony Sweet revealed the winners. Bonnie’s enthusiasm and connection to the paranormal community were evident as she helped celebrate the night’s honorees.Tony Sweet expressed his gratitude for the continued growth of paranormal podcasts and their impact on listeners worldwide. He said:"We are honored to celebrate these incredible creators who explore the strange, the spiritual, and the unknown. Their passion brings these stories to life in a way that sparks curiosity and connection."The night ended with a lively reception where creators and fans mingled and discussed the future of paranormal podcasting. With Bonnie and Tony leading the event, this year’s Parapod Awards was a night to remember, cementing the influence and reach of paranormal media.For more information about the Parapod Podcast Awards, including a full list of nominees and upcoming events, visit www.parapodawards.com Media Contact:Tony SweetDirector Of Earthly Beings Foundation, Host of Truth Be Told Paranormal and Owner of Parapod EventsEmail: info@earthlybeings.orgPhone: (323) 497-0556

