Connecting Cultures Through Coffee: 787 Coffee Showcases Puerto Rican Excellence at the SCA Expo

787 Coffee brings Puerto Rican heritage and specialty coffee to the global stage at the SCA Expo, highlighting local farmers and the island's rich culture.

At 787 Coffee, we’re not just showcasing exceptional coffee; we’re sharing Puerto Rico’s rich coffee culture and empowering local farmers to thrive on the global stage.” — Brandon Ivan Pena, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 787 Coffee , a renowned Puerto Rican coffee brand, is proud to announce its participation at the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) Expo in Houston, Texas, where it will spotlight the incredible flavors and unique coffee heritage of Puerto Rico. With a mission to support and uplift local coffee farmers, 787 Coffee is proud to collaborate with some of the island’s finest producers to present Puerto Rican coffee to a global audience, showcasing the island's unmatched micro-lot coffees and specialty coffee.For years, 787 Coffee has been dedicated to providing premium coffee while uplifting Puerto Rican farmers. Now, the company is taking its commitment to the next level by offering a collaborative platform for these small-scale farmers at the SCA Expo, one of the largest and most influential events in the coffee industry.A Legacy of Puerto Rican Coffee: Education and InnovationPuerto Rico’s history as a coffee-producing island is rich and deeply rooted in the culture of the land. Once the sixth-largest coffee producer in the world, Puerto Rico was a key player in the international coffee scene, exporting its beans to royalty and nobility. Today, despite challenges such as economic hardships, hurricanes, and fierce global competition, Puerto Rican coffee remains a symbol of resilience, sustainability, and high-quality craftsmanship.At the SCA Expo, 787 Coffee aims to educate the world about Puerto Rico’s coffee legacy, focusing on the micro-lot coffee grown on the island. This high-quality coffee, which is often grown in small batches, is harvested by skilled farmers who use sustainable and ethical farming practices. Through this collaboration, 787 Coffee is shining a light on Puerto Rico’s unique coffee flavors and production methods, helping the world appreciate the intricate craftsmanship that goes into every cup.“We want to show the world what Puerto Rico has to offer in the coffee world, and that’s why we’re bringing some of the island’s finest farmers to the SCA Expo,” said Brandon Ivan Peña, CEO and founder of 787 Coffee. “Puerto Rican coffee is not just about taste; it’s about culture, tradition, and a commitment to sustainability. Our goal is to highlight the hard work of local farmers and bring their coffee to the global stage.”Collaborating with Local Coffee Farmers to Showcase Puerto Rican CoffeeOne of the biggest challenges faced by small-scale coffee farmers in Puerto Rico is gaining access to international markets. Many of these farmers operate on small farms, growing high-quality coffee with a focus on sustainability and local community involvement. 787 Coffee believes in the power of collaboration, and through its farm-to-cup philosophy, the company works directly with local farmers to ensure fair pricing and promote quality-driven practices.At the SCA Expo, 787 Coffee will feature several exclusive Puerto Rican coffee beans from farmers with whom they have forged strong, long-term relationships. By creating direct connections between small-scale farmers and the global coffee community, 787 Coffee is empowering these farmers to reach a wider audience while staying true to their roots and producing top-tier coffee. This collaborative effort is part of 787 Coffee's broader mission to support small farms, sustain ethical sourcing, and celebrate the diversity of Puerto Rican coffee."At 787 Coffee, we see our role not just as coffee producers but as advocates for the hardworking farmers who grow our beans. Our goal is to provide them with the resources and exposure they deserve, and the SCA Expo gives us the perfect platform to do just that," says Brandon.Puerto Rico’s Coffee: The Global ExperiencePuerto Rico’s coffee culture is deeply intertwined with the history of the island. Over the years, coffee in Puerto Rico has evolved from a basic commodity into a refined, high-quality product that is now on par with the best specialty coffees worldwide. This evolution is part of a larger movement in Puerto Rico to reclaim the island’s reputation as a global coffee producer.Today, Puerto Rico’s coffee farms are known for producing micro-lots, or small, meticulously cultivated batches of coffee that are highly sought after for their unique flavors. These coffees are often grown at higher elevations, where the cool temperatures and fertile soil provide the perfect environment for growing high-quality beans. Many of Puerto Rico’s top coffee producers adhere to sustainable farming practices, ensuring that the coffee is grown in harmony with the environment.At the SCA Expo, attendees will have the chance to sample a variety of Puerto Rican coffees that showcase these unique characteristics. From smooth, well-balanced brews to more complex, fruity profiles, the coffees of Puerto Rico offer something for every coffee lover. And, by collaborating with 787 Coffee, these local farmers are able to share their passion for the craft and their commitment to sustainability with the rest of the world.Taking Puerto Rican Coffee to the World StageBy attending the SCA Expo, 787 Coffee is not just showcasing exceptional coffee; it is creating an opportunity for Puerto Rican coffee to compete on the global stage. The SCA Expo is an ideal venue for 787 Coffee to demonstrate the incredible potential of Puerto Rican coffee and position it as a leader in the specialty coffee world. 787 Coffee’s dedication to quality, sustainability, and community is exemplified through its commitment to collaborating with local coffee farmers, and its presence at the SCA Expo signals an exciting new chapter in the island’s coffee industry.The SCA Expo also offers 787 Coffee the opportunity to network with other coffee companies, share knowledge, and learn about innovations in the coffee industry. Through this exposure, 787 Coffee will continue to build strong relationships with global partners, expand its influence, and bring even more attention to the exceptional quality of Puerto Rican coffee.Exclusive Farm-to-Cup Experience: 787 Coffee’s Ultimate WeekendTo complement its participation in the SCA Expo, 787 Coffee is offering an exclusive Farm-to-Cup Experience at its very own Hacienda Iluminada coffee farm in Maricao, Puerto Rico. The experience will give coffee enthusiasts the opportunity to reconnect with nature, learn about sustainable farming practices, and experience the full journey of coffee, from growing and picking to processing and tasting.This unique experience is designed for individuals who want to immerse themselves in the Puerto Rican coffee culture and learn from farmers and experts in the field. Guests will be able to explore the farm, interact with the animals, and gain hands-on knowledge of the coffee production process. Limited spots are available, so 787 Coffee encourages interested coffee lovers to book their spot soon for this one-of-a-kind experience.A Future Built on Collaboration and SustainabilityAs 787 Coffee continues to expand its reach and influence, the company remains committed to its core values of sustainability, community support, and quality coffee. By collaborating with local farmers, 787 Coffee is helping to build a stronger, more sustainable coffee industry in Puerto Rico, one that reflects the passion, pride, and commitment of the island’s coffee producers.The future of Puerto Rican coffee is bright, and 787 Coffee is proud to be leading the charge. From the SCA Expo to the coffee farms of Maricao, 787 Coffee is committed to bringing Puerto Rican coffee to the world and ensuring that it continues to thrive for generations to come.About 787 Coffee787 Coffee is a Puerto Rican coffee brand that prides itself on its farm-to-cup philosophy, offering premium, ethically sourced coffees grown on the island’s Hacienda Iluminada farm and partnered small-scale farms. Through a commitment to quality, sustainability, and community, 787 Coffee has positioned itself as a leader in the coffee world, celebrating the rich history and culture of Puerto Rican coffee. With locations in Puerto Rico, New York, El Paso and in May in Houston, TX, 787 Coffee continues to provide coffee lovers with an exceptional experience, from the farm to your cup. As 787 Coffee expands new coffee origins are being introduced. At 787 Coffee Shops you can find, Puerto Rican, Mexican and Colombian coffee, representing the Latino Coffee farms.For more information about 787 Coffee, the SCA Expo, or to book your Farm-to-Cup Experience, visit www.787coffee.com

