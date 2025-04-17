Audible.com Audiobook Service to Welcome BookCAMP 2025’s Independent Authors and Publishers Attendees on May 2, 2025

BookCAMP 2025, www.IPABookCAMP.com BookCAMP 2025, The Business of Publishing Ted Olczak, Publisher of BookCAMP magazine BookCAMP event and magazine BookCAMP 2025, www.IPABookCAMP.com

Again, a major player is sponsoring the welcoming ceremony of BookCAMP, a significant publishing industry trade show designed to benefit authors and publishers.

ACX, an Audible.com audiobook service, once again sponsoring a welcoming event of our show confirms BookCAMP 2025’s relevance and value to the publishing industry.” — BookCAMP magazine’s publisher Ted Olczak

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Again, Amazon’s Audible.com audiobook service ACX will sponsor the welcoming ceremony for new attendees at “Get the Most Out of the Show,” an opening event of BookCAMP 2025 . This significant three-day publishing trade show, taking place on May 2-4, 2025, brings together authors, publishers, and experts for learning and networking. This sponsorship underscores the continued support of a major industry player for BookCAMP 2025.“ACX, an Audible.com audiobook service, once again sponsoring the welcoming of our new independent authors and publishers confirms BookCAMP 2025’s relevance and value to the publishing industry. These three days of BookCAMP 2025 will help indie authors & publishers improve their bookselling strategies, and expose them to additional streams of revenue including professionally made audiobooks” said BookCAMP magazine’s publisher Ted Olczak.David Nudo, former publisher of Publishers Weekly, Former Managing Director of Books of The New York Times, again, stressed the importance of Audible.com ACX’s presence. “Olczak’s proven track history drives at the core of understanding your audience and figuring out how to best serve them, which is a win-win for all involved.” Audible's commitment underscores the importance of BookCAMP 2025 and serves as concrete proof of this, Nudo went on to say.Many BookCAMP attendees are award-winning authors to be recognized. The Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award ceremonies on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel near the Newark Liberty International Airport is one of the most far reaching awards ceremonies with international participation. France, Canada, China, and Australia are just a few of the authors’ countries represented, along with authors and publishers from across the United States.Publisher Ted Olczak stated, "With awards celebration registrations up by over a third, and a clear focus on providing practical, actionable information for authors and publishers, BookCAMP 2025 continues to grow in popularity by connecting attendees with publishing professionals to improve their book programs and sales."ABOUTThe BookCAMP 2025 event grew out of a quarterly magazine BookCAMP, Library of Congress ISSN: 2994-4406, which addresses authors and publishers' business challenges of book publishing.

