Thousands more jobs created in South Australia

Release date: 17/04/25

The number of South Australians in work increased by 5,100 in the month of March to 964,700, according to latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

It takes the total number of jobs created since the State Election to 66,600, well over the capacity of Adelaide Oval.

The participation rate is also up, increasing 0.4 percentage points to 63.6 per cent in March.

632,600 of those workers are employed on a full-time basis, up 40,400 since the Malinauskas Government was elected in 2022.

This increase in participation has contributed to a slight jump in South Australia’s unemployment rate, up 0.2 percentage points to 4.0 per cent in the month of March.

This is below the national average of 4.1 per cent.

It comes as latest data from Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA) shows the total number of internet vacancies in South Australia rose by 0.8 per cent in the month of March, bucking the national trend which fell an average 2.5 per cent.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

It’s pleasing to see thousands more jobs being created in South Australia, demonstrating the strength of the state’s economy.

Despite national economic headwinds, South Australia’s unemployment rate remains at near record lows.

The increase in internet job vacancies should give South Australians looking for work confidence that there are still plenty of opportunities to gain employment.