BLUETTI Apex 300 Pre-Launch: Next-Gen Versatile Energy with Exclusive Access Open Now

The Apex 300 is built for a simple start—and ready to scale into a smarter energy ecosystem

TORONTO, CANADA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a leader in portable power and energy storage, today announced the pre-launch of its versatile Apex 300 Energy Storage System(ESS). Designed for robust standalone use with a simple plug-and-play setup and low initial investment, the Apex 300 unlocks its full potential through an expandable ecosystem that scales for emergency backup, whole-home backup, and off-grid living.From now through May 7th, early adopters can unlock exclusive perks through BLUETTI's pre-launch program—before the official Indiegogo debut at 11:00 AM EDT on May 8th.Start Simple, Compact, and PowerfulThe Apex 300 stores 2,764.8Wh of capacity in a compact package with 40% higher energy density in its class. Despite its compact size, it delivers 3,840W and dual 120V/240V output on a single unit, to power 99% household appliances from fridges to high-power tools, pool pumps, and clothes dryers.As the world's first portable power station with 50A/12,000W bypass capability, the Apex 300 alone is fully capable of running an entire house or charging a Tesla EV. The true 0ms Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) ensures seamless power for critical systems like lighting, NAS storage and more during blackouts. The ultra-low 20W AC idle drain places it among the most efficient systems in its class—extending refrigerator runtime by up to 24 hours, prolonging AC standby by 2.5 times, and increasing CPAP usage by 2.5 times.Scale Smart for Diverse NeedsWhat sets the Apex 300 apart is its smart ecosystem—easily expandable in output, capacity, and versatility through its ecosystem accessories, including:*B300, B300S, B300K Expansion Battery – Adds more energy storage.*SolarX 4K Charge Controller – 500V/4,000W PV voltage regulator for high-voltage solar arrays.*AT1 Smart Distribution Box – Automates energy management for homes.*Hub A1 Parallel Box – Expands storage and power output in a parallel system.*Hub D1 DC Power Hub – Provides 700W DC output with a 12V/50A Anderson port.*S1 Smart Plug – Optimizes energy use for appliances.*Car DC to DC Alternator Charger 1– Offers 560W charging power from vehicles' alternators.Smart Backup Power for Modern HomesWhether for emergency backup or whole-home backup, the Apex 300 grows with users' needs. It scales up to three units and 18 B300K batteries, tripling the power up to 11,520W output and 58,000Wh capacity, enough to keep a home running for an entire week.The Apex 300 also helps homeowners create a fully automatic whole-home backup system with up to 30,720W solar input, by pairing with BLUETTI's smart ecosystem—including the AT1 Smart Distribution Box, Hub A1 Parallel Box, and up to three SolarX 4K Charge Controllers.Seamlessly integrating with existing rooftop solar inverter systems, this home battery backup allows users to manage loads, set power priorities, and activate smart modes like Extreme Weather Alerts via the BLUETTI App. With the AT1 and the S1 smart plugs, homeowners can intelligently manage solar energy, grid electricity, auto-start a gas generator, and appliances through the app.Reliable Power for RV and Off-Grid LivingThe Apex 300 caters to an off-grid lifestyle as well. It has four standard AC outlets to power A/Cs, microwaves, coffee makers, and other outdoor essential appliances. With integrated NEMA TT-30R and NEMA 14-50R ports, it also works as mobile shore power to directly charge all RVs.To charge phones, laptops, and other DC devices, RVers can pair it with the 700W Hub D1, a clip-on mountable DC power hub with seven outlets, including two 100W USB-C, two 15W USB-A, two DC5521, and a 12V/50A Anderson port for safer andRecharging off the grid is just as effortless. Users can refuel it via EV chargers, gas generators, solar panels, or vehicles via the Car DC to DC Alternator Charger 1, which captures unused engine power to provide up to 560W of fast, on-the-go recharging.Longer Lifespan and Bigger ReturnFastest Payback in 2 YearsPaired with the SolarX 4K—the world's first 500V/4,000W PV voltage regulator designed for portable power stations—the system pays for itself in just 2 years. This ensures long-term savings for those powering off-grid cabins or integrating solar into their homes.17 Years of Reliable UseBuilt on the proven success of the Elite 200 V2 Solar Generator, the Apex 300 takes durability and safety to the next level with 2nd-gen automotive-grade LiFePO₄ cells. Engineered to deliver up to 17 years of dependable service, it's the ideal power solution for homes, RV living, and demanding off-grid environments.Maximum Value, Minimal FootprintWith hot-swappable batteries and 40% higher energy density, the Apex 300 delivers full power in a compact form, seamlessly switching between scenarios. This allows users a simple unplug-and-go experience for outdoor use, all while maintaining uninterrupted household power.Be the First to Experience Apex 300The Apex 300 Pre-Launch exclusive access opens from April 16th to May 7th. Early supporters can secure priority shipping, supplementary gifts, and exclusive benefits with a $10 deposit— recognizing the trust and enthusiasm that help bring new energy solutions to life.BLUETTI is inviting everyone to join the Apex 300 Global Community and experience the future of portable, scalable energy firsthand. The official Indiegogo launch of the Apex 300 will start at 8:00 AM PDT on May 8th.About BLUETTIAs a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.