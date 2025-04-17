Inmedix® introduces the new CloudHRV™ clinical diagnostic to the 2025 Life Science Innovation Northwest Conference

Precision, 5-minute, heart rate variability (HRV) managed in the cloud recently cleared by the FDA.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc. was selected to present at the Life Science Innovation Northwest conference 2025 (LSINW) held at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle, WA on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Inmedix CEO Andrew J Holman MD will share how heart rate variability (HRV) has advanced into a precision, clinical diagnostic recently cleared by the FDA for US commercialization. Celebrating its 25th year, LSINW is the largest annual life science event in the Pacific Northwest and is sponsored by Life Science Washington, an independent trade association serving the life sciences industry in the state of Washington.

HRV applies sophisticated mathematical analyses to quantify the impact of autonomic nervous system (ANS) stress on cardiac rhythm. Consumer applications are numerous and appropriate for wellness and training, but none have sufficiently accurate hardware or software for medical care and regulatory clearance.

Inmedix CloudHRV is the first system cleared by the FDA as a cloud-based, HRV diagnostic calculated from a high-fidelity 5-min electrocardiogram (ECG) which also includes Baevsky indices of parasympathetic and sympathetic ANS brain activity. It represents a milestone in modern HRV assessment with scalability, precision and affordability for patients and their caregivers in the clinical setting.

HRV provides indirect measures of the sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest/restorative) components of the human ANS within the brain. For medical grade HRV, a precision ECG is required to identify each heartbeat and to measure the precise timing between beats. These ECG measurements of heart rate (pulse) variability over time reflect how the ANS influences cardiac rhythm during respiration. Subsequently, mathematical formulae can be applied to render HRV indices of central brain sympathetic and parasympathetic activity.

“Availability of an accurate, non-invasive, 5-min, diagnostic like CloudHRV is a long-awaited milestone for patients and clinical medicine,” said Andrew J Holman MD, Seattle rheumatologist and CEO & Co-founder of Inmedix, Inc. “Quantifying the autonomic nervous system (ANS) stress state with FDA-cleared precision may offer an historic opportunity to more comprehensively understand disease processes and to formulate more effective care across a broad spectrum of medical disciplines.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS).

