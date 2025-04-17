VideoProc Converter AI 8.0 (Windows) Sets a New Benchmark with 40–80% Faster AI Super Resolution

VideoProc Converter AI V8

VideoProc launched VideoProc Converter AI 8.0 in Windows today, featuring 40% to 80% speed boost in Super Resolution, DPI settings, and other improvements.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc today officially launched VideoProc Converter AI 8.0 in Windows, marking a major milestone in its AI-powered media processing solutions. This release introduces significant performance upgrades to its core video enhancement features, particularly in AI Video Super Resolution. With two flagship models—Gen Detail and Real Smooth—iterated to V3, users can now enjoy a staggering 40% to 80% increase in processing speed.

40%-80% Speed Enhancement in Super Resolution

AI video processing, especially Super Resolution that involves enhancement and upscaling, has always been time-intensive due to the complex neural network computations required. Speed remains a critical barrier to adoption, as high-quality AI models are often too slow to be practical in real-world workflows.

VideoProc's focus has long been on solving this pain point. After a 43% speed boost earlier in January 2024, Version 8.0 breaks another barrier, offering transformative performance improvements through algorithmic optimization and smarter video encoding processes.

As a result, VideoProc Converter AI now outperforms many competing solutions—both in similar desktop software and online tools—when it comes to AI video upscaling and enhancement speed. Existing Windows users can update to Version 8.0 directly to benefit from these significant performance gains.

"Our internal tests show impressive gains," said Huston Xu, a lead developer at VideoProc. "On a Windows machine with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, upscaling a 720x480 video to 2x resolution in Gen Detail V3 runs at 20.47 frames per second, compared to just 11.42fps in V2—a 79.25% increase in speed. The time to process a single frame has dropped from 91 milliseconds to 50 milliseconds. Even for high-resolution 4K footage (3840x2160), the Real Smooth V3 model shows a 42.86% improvement over its predecessor."

This means users can now enhance and upscale videos not only with good perceptual quality but also in a fraction of the time it once took. Gen Detail V3 excels at restoring details and sharpening textures, making it ideal for archival footage and low-resolution videos, while Real Smooth V3 focuses on preserving smooth gradients and natural transitions, improving overall video fidelity.

Other Improvements in V8.0

Beyond Super Resolution, the Version 8.0 update also brings several valuable enhancements across the platform：

1. The Image AI module now includes DPI setting options for printing. Users can change or increase DPI of image, and choose original DPI, 72, 96, 150, 200, 300, 500, 1000 DPI. It has addressed a key need for photographers, designers, and print professionals.

2. HEIC image support has been added. Users can now input HEIC images (commonly used by iPhones) for enhancement, upscaling, or restoration, and export them as JPEG or PNG. This compatibility closes a major gap for iPhone users whose photos in HEIC format are often unsupported by third-party platforms and tools.

3. To streamline usability, export settings in all AI features are now collapsible, offering a cleaner and more intuitive interface.

4. The Downloader module also sees functional upgrades, including the ability to select audio tracks by language and view language labels in the music download list, adding a new level of control for multilingual users.

5. The development team has also addressed several user-reported issues, including removing unwanted black borders in Super Resolution output, fixing format compatibility for video downloads, and resolving specific DVD backup problems.

Bonus News: AI Features in Mac Version

In parallel, VideoProc is also releasing a significant update today for macOS users, VideoProc Converter AI Mac Version 7.0, introducing long-awaited AI features such as Video Super Resolution, Image AI, and Frame Interpolation. Mac users are invited to experience the same high-quality enhancement and restoration capabilities already available on Windows.

Pricing and Availability

VideoProc Converter AI V8.0 is available now. Existing users can update directly within the software, while new users are invited to download the latest version from the official website. A free trial is available, and full licenses can be purchased with discounts on the official purchase page:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

About VideoProc

Founded in 2018, VideoProc is redefining media processing by integrating powerful AI technologies with efficient, hardware-accelerated video and audio editing and conversion solutions.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, Inc.—the creative force behind VideoProc, WinXDVD, and Aiarty—has been at the forefront of desktop multimedia software development since 2006. With a broad portfolio that includes AI-driven video, image, and audio enhancement alongside digital media conversion and editing tools, Digiarty Software continues to expand its global user base with innovative, customer-centric solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.videoproc.com/.

