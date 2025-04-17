Environmental statistics 2024

MACAU, April 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the mean air temperature in Macao in 2024 was 23.6 ºC, which was 0.8 ºC above the climatological normal (i.e. average value for 1991-2020). The highest temperature was 35.4 ºC in August. There were 42 very hot days (with maximum temperature at or above 33 ºC) and 29 hot nights (with minimum temperature at or above 28 ºC), representing respective increases of 10.7 days and 17.5 nights when compared to the climatological normal. On the other hand, number of cold days (with minimum temperature at or below 12 ºC) decreased by 10.1 to 29 days as compared to the climatological normal.

The Refuse Incineration Plant treated a total of 526,979 tonnes of municipal solid waste in 2024, up by 5.1% year-on-year. Per-capita municipal solid waste rose from 2.02 kg per day in 2023 to 2.10 kg. Meanwhile, volume of construction waste sent to the landfill grew by 13.5% to 1,803,000 m3, while volume of special and hazardous waste edged down by 0.9% year-on-year to 5,355 tonnes.

Water consumption was on the rise, up by 5.6% year-on-year to 94,123,000 m3 in 2024. The increase was mainly attributed to the growth in water consumption by the government sector (+12.0%) and the industrial and commercial sectors (+8.5%), which drove up per-capita water consumption from 359.9 litres per day in 2023 to 374.3 litres. Besides, a total of 87,532,000 m3 of waste water was treated, up by 4.5% year-on-year.

The air quality ranged from "Good" to "Very Bad" in 2024. In comparison with 2023, the number of days with "Bad" or "Very Bad" air quality increased. Among all monitoring stations, the Ká-Hó Roadside station had the highest number of "Bad" air quality days (34) and recorded 2 "Very Bad" air quality days. This station also registered the highest air quality index of the year, at 216 ("Very Bad" level), with ozone (O 3 ) being the main pollutant.

The land area of Macao remained at 33.3 km2, and the population density increased slightly from 20,400 persons per km2 in 2023 to 20,600 persons in 2024.