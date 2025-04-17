MPU’s Master of Science in Finance with Data Analytics Recognised by the CFA Institute University Affiliation Program

MACAU, April 17 - The Master of Science in Finance with Data Analytics (MFDA) Programme offered by the Faculty of Business (FCG) at Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has officially been accredited under the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute University Affiliation Program (UAP), becoming the first master’s degree programme in Macao to receive this prestigious recognition.

The CFA Institute is a globally renowned authority in the field of finance and investment. Its CFA charter is widely regarded as the “gold standard” in the financial industry. The University Affiliation Program (UAP) aims to acknowledge higher education programmes whose curriculum and content comprehensively cover the core body of knowledge underpinning the CFA examinations.

Accreditation under the CFA UAP signifies that the MFDA at MPU meets the international standards set by the CFA Institute across numerous core areas, including ethics, financial analysis and investment management. The programme covers over 70% of the core knowledge required by the CFA examinations. According to the accreditation assessment report, the course demonstrates strong alignment with the CFA curriculum in areas such as the integration of ethical principles, precision in knowledge modules and innovation in emerging fields, laying a solid foundation for students to pursue the CFA qualification in the future.

Furthermore, students enrolled in this master’s programme will be eligible to apply for CFA exam scholarships and participate in global professional development events in the field of finance. These opportunities enhance graduates’ competitiveness in the international job market and broaden their career prospects in areas such as financial investment, asset management, risk assessment and financial technology.

The FCG at Macao Polytechnic University is dedicated to nurturing financial professionals equipped with global vision, professional competence and practical skills. The curriculum is closely aligned with industry trends and employs teaching methods such as case analysis, data modelling and financial engineering, enabling students to flexibly apply their knowledge in response to the fast-evolving financial markets. Applications for the 2025/2026 academic year intake of the Master of Science in Finance with Data Analytics Programme are now open. Interested candidates should submit their applications via the MPU admissions portal at mpu.mo/admission by 15 May 2025.