FDCT and DSEDT Organised the “Macao–Mainland China Sci-Tech Innovation Delegation to Brazil” to Deepen China–Brazil Cooperation in Science and Technology

MACAU, April 17 - From 29 March to 7 April, the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) and the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) co-organised the “Macao–Mainland China Sci-Tech Innovation Delegation to Brazil,” arranging for representatives from higher education institutions, technology enterprises and investment institutions from Macao and the Mainland to visit São Paulo, Brazil. The visit enhanced exchanges and cooperation in scientific research and industry between the two regions, and further expanded the platform for Macao–Brazil collaboration in science and technology, laying a stronger foundation for future cooperation.

Expanding Collaboration Networks with Portuguese-speaking Countries in R&D and Tech Enterprises

The delegation visited several renowned universities and research institutions, and conducted site visits to incubation facilities such as the São José dos Campos Technological Park (PITSJC), establishing a foundation for cooperation in academic exchange, research collaboration, technological industries, and start-up development. In addition, the delegation held discussions with local tech companies and professional organisations to gain in-depth understanding of opportunities and the market environment in areas such as medical devices, traditional Chinese medicine, and the low-altitude economy. Several cooperation intentions were reached between institutions and enterprises from both sides. One participating TCM enterprise successfully established a supply chain partnership with a Brazilian raw materials supplier, further promoting the internationalisation of Macao’s innovative TCM products, with fruitful results.

On 3 April, the FDCT signed a cooperation agreement with the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP), marking the beginning of joint funding initiatives and academic and personnel exchange activities, and further strengthening scientific research ties with Portuguese-speaking countries.

Further Deepening China–Brazil Sci-Tech Exchange and Cooperation

The visit has strengthened exchanges and ties between the two sides in the field of scientific and technological innovation, creating more opportunities for cooperation. Moving forward, participating institutions will continue to maintain communication with Brazilian partners to follow up on and implement cooperation initiatives, with the aim of facilitating more scientific research and industrial collaboration. The visit also showcased Macao’s role as a bridge for science and technology exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.