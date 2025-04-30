Transport and communications statistics for the first quarter of 2025
MACAU, April 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 252,523 as at the end of the first quarter of 2025, up by 0.7% year-on-year. In the first quarter, cross-border vehicular traffic (2,555,372 trips), passenger ferry trips (19,988 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (13,621 trips) rose by 22.9%, 1% and 2.4% year-on-year respectively. As at the end of the first quarter, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,458,046) and internet subscribers (797,077) showed respective growth of 4.5% and 7.7% year-on-year.
In the first quarter, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 2.7% year-on-year to 3,003 (electric vehicles accounted for 995 or 33.1%). In March, new registration of motor vehicles inched down by 0.1% to 1,007 (electric vehicles accounted for 331 or 32.9%). In the first quarter, traffic accidents declined by 3.4% year-on-year to 3,626, with 1,296 persons injured. Number of traffic accidents in March fell by 5.7% year-on-year to 1,227, which resulted in 444 injuries.
As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 22.9% year-on-year to 2,555,372 trips in the first quarter. Light passenger car trips rose by 24.2% year-on-year to 2,422,574; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (486,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (399,000) went up by 45% and 16% respectively. In the first quarter, passenger ferry trips (19,988 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (13,621 trips) increased by 1% and 2.4% year-on-year respectively. In March, cross-border vehicular traffic (899,343 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,456 trips) went up by 26.2% and 0.4% year-on-year respectively, whereas passenger ferry trips (6,700 trips) fell slightly by 0.2%.
With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land dropped by 18.6% year-on-year to 13,548 tonnes in the first quarter. Gross weight of port containerized cargo went down by 12.3% to 40,525 tonnes. Gross weight of air cargo reduced by 9.4% year-on-year to 20,145 tonnes, of which gross weight of outward cargo (17,722 tonnes) diminished by 13.3%, while that of inward cargo (1,324 tonnes) and transit cargo (1,100 tonnes) grew by 19% and 59.2% respectively. In March, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (5,712 tonnes) and port containerized cargo (13,621 tonnes) decreased by 14% and 9.9% year-on-year respectively, while gross weight of air cargo (8,801 tonnes) rose by 1.7%.
As at the end of the first quarter of 2025, there were 80,382 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.7% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.5% year-on-year to 1,458,046; postpaid subscribers (1,043,523) and prepaid card subscribers (414,523) rose by 2.6% and 9.7% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 797,077 as at the end of the first quarter, up by 7.7% year-on-year. In the first quarter, the duration of internet usage dropped marginally by 0.3% to 426 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in March grew by 2.8% to 148 million hours.
