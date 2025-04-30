MGTO launches free ferry and bus tickets for international visitors in Hong Kong again from 1 May to widen international markets

MACAU, April 30 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) partners with the Hong Kong-Macao bus and ferry operators once again to launch the special offer of free ferry and direct bus tickets from Hong Kong to Macao for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region) who arrive in Hong Kong, starting from 1 May. The scheme aims to attract more international visitors for an extended journey to Macao, as part of the effort to expand international visitor markets.

Special offer drew 310,000 international visitor arrivals to Macao in 2024

MGTO’s offer of free bus and ferry tickets originated in 2023. Between February and December 2024, the Office launched the first special offer of free ferry and direct bus tickets from Hong Kong to Macao specifically for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region) arriving in Hong Kong. Yielding satisfactory results, the scheme attracted over 310,000 visitors to Macao over 11 months in 2024.

Free offer of one bus and two ferry services

MGTO collaborates with Hong Kong & Macao International Airport Transportation Service Company Limited (Macau HK Airport Direct), Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management Limited (TurboJET) and Cotai Ferry Company Limited (Cotai Water Jet) once again to provide free cross-border transport services for international visitors in Hong Kong between 1 May and 31 December 2025. The scheme unfolds to energize international visitors’ intention to visit Macao and boost the diversity of visitor arrivals. Upon completion of the formalities, eligible visitors can obtain free one-way bus or ferry tickets from Hong Kong to Macao.

Visitors can make advance bookings on the service operators’ official websites. Within the special offer’s period, they can enjoy free ferry and direct bus tickets for unlimited times. The special offer will be subject to terms and conditions set by the service operators and according to the actual supply of seats. Free tickets are available within the limited quota.

Free direct bus service

Upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport, international visitors can present their valid travel documents and boarding passes at the designated counter in the restricted area to obtain free bus tickets for the direct shuttle transfer from the SkyPier Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport to Macao via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Macau HK Airport Direct

Website: https://www.macauhkairportbus.com

Enquiry Tel (Hong Kong): (852) 3193 9188

Enquiry Tel (Macao): (853) 6567 0900

Email: cs@macauhkairportbus.com

Free ferry journey

With their valid travel documents along with boarding passes, electronic tickets or transportation receipts which indicate their arrival to Hong Kong within seven days, international visitors can book ferry tickets for free in advance.

TurboJET

Website: https://www.turbojet.com.hk

Enquiry Tel (Hong Kong):（852）2859 3333

Enquiry Tel (Macao):（853）2855 5025

Email: enquiry@turbojet.com.hk / reservation@turbojet.com.hk

Enquiry via message:（852）6080 7887

Cotai Water Jet

Website: https://hk.cotaiwaterjet.com/

Enquiry Tel (Hong Kong):（852）2859 1640

Enquiry Tel (Macao):（853）2885 0595

Email: customer@cotaiwaterjet.com