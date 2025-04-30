In Line with the Positioning Strategy of Macao-Hengqin, Both Regions’ Departments Accelerate Joint Investment Promotion

MACAU, April 30 - To accelerate the implementation of the “Optimised Joint Investment Promotion between Macao and Hengqin” initiatives outlined in this year’s Policy Address of the Macao SAR Government, alongside the economic and financial policies aimed at promoting the brand “MICE² Macao x Hengqin”, President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao SAR Vincent U and Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Wu Chuangwei had a working meeting in Macao today, on strategies and arrangements for the synergistic development of Macao and Hengqin, including attracting more high-quality industrial projects from both domestic and international sources to Macao-Hengqin, co-ordinating the large-scale MICE activities to be held in these two regions at the end of the year; initiating the inaugural Chinese version of the UFI professional training course set to take place in Hengqin, and more. Both regions work together to develop the Co-operation Zone and support Macao’s appropriately diversified economy.

Vincent U emphasised that in 2025, IPIM would continue to maintain close communication and collaboration with the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone to share the most up-to-date market information and foster a transition within the industry towards attracting exhibitions and conventions. Capitalising on the opportunities presented by the “Debut Economy”, Macao is poised to elevate its commercial vigour and innovation prowess throughout the year. Building upon the successes of previous collaborative promotional endeavours, Macao and Hengqin would embark on promotional campaigns in several key markets, encompassing overseas regions such as ASEAN countries and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Wu Chuangwei said that in 2025, the Economic Development Bureau would further intensify its collaborative efforts with IPIM and persist in organising Macao-Hengqin promotion seminars in various mainland cities. Moreover, Hengqin MICE projects associated with the “Four New” industries are encouraged to seek certification from international MICE organisations to bolster the international presence and influence of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin”.

In April of this year, a joint delegation comprising MICE entrepreneurs from Macao and Hengqin was organised to participate in an MICE event in Singapore. As reported by the participating Hengqin enterprises, the exhibition yielded notable success in their endeavours to expand into international markets. The two regions could further collaborate to organise global events and facilitate industries’ participation in significant international MICE events. At the same time, by publicising the superimposed strengths of the business environment in Macao-Hengqin, the “MICE² Macao x Hengqin”, using Macao’s international resources alongside Hengqin’s spatial capacity and policy backing, these two regions could attract a greater number of large-scale international conventions and exhibitions to be hosted in Macao-Hengqin, and high-quality enterprises to establish a presence.