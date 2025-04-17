AI Comes to Mac: VideoProc Converter AI Mac 7.0 Launches with Revolutionary Video & Image Enhancement

VideoProc Converter AI for Mac (V7)

Digiarty Software today unveils VideoProc Converter AI 7.0 for macOS, bringing revolutionary AI video & image enhancement suite to Mac users for the first time.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark release highly anticipated by Mac users, Digiarty Software today unveiled VideoProc Converter AI 7.0 for macOS, finally bringing its delivering groundbreaking AI-powered video and image enhancement toolset, previously exclusive to Windows, to all Mac users looking to take their visuals to next level with AI. Key features of this major update include Video Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and a comprehensive Image AI module encompassing enhancement, upscaling, restoration, and colorization – all within a single, unified solution meticulously designed for the macOS environment.

“We’ve received overwhelming excitement from the Mac community, many of whom have been eager to see these AI features,” said Angie Tang, Marketing Manager at VideoProc. “Comments like, ‘We love the AI features and are excited to see them on macOS!’ have been a huge motivator for us and have driven us to bring these powerful capabilities to the macOS platform. Now, Mac creators can enhance their video and image projects with unmatched speed and quality.”

The release of this high-performance AI suite on macOS marks a significant milestone. Developing similar AI solutions for Mac has proven challenging, which is why there are so few comparable tools available for the platform. Digiarty Software successfully navigated these technical challenges, with a strategic focus on Mac-compatible AI development playing a crucial role. Their experience with AI image enhancers and background removers paved the way for the AI features now available in VideoProc Converter AI for Mac.

Existing Mac users can update to version 7.0 at no extra cost. New users can visit the official website to download the VideoProc Converter AI:

https://www.videoproc.com/download.htm

Key New Features in VideoProc Converter AI 7.0 for Mac

1. Revolutionary Video AI

AI Super Resolution (Video): Intelligently upscales footage by 200%-400% towards 4K quality, enhancing clarity and reconstructing natural details without noticeable artifacts. This makes it perfect for elevating low-resolution recordings, downloaded videos, digitized DVD/VHS/DV files, or any footage needing a significant quality boost.

AI Frame Interpolation: Creates ultra-smooth motion or cinematic slow-motion from standard footage by intelligently generating intermediate frames. Seamlessly boosts frame rates from 30/60FPS up to 120FPS, 240FPS, 480FPS, or higher without artifacts while keeping audio synced—ideal for fluid action sequences or sports highlights.

2. Groundbreaking Image AI

AI Super Resolution (Image): Significantly boosts sharpness and intricate detail while upscaling photos using cutting-edge AI. Enlarges images up to 10x, reaching 8K/10K resolution without typical scaling artifacts. Offers two distinct models: Gen Detail for maximizing texture and sharpness, and Real Smooth for prioritizing natural fidelity—essential for large prints or enhancing digital and AI art.

AI Face Restoration: Meticulously fixes blurry, noisy, or damaged faces in photos using specialized AI. It recovers high-fidelity natural facial details like skin, hair, and eyes while removing imperfections. This feature can be combined with AI Image Super Resolution for simultaneous 4X upscaling and enhancement - perfect for restoring precious old family photos or improving portraits.

AI Colorize Image: Intelligently transforms black & white, sepia, or faded photos into vibrant, realistic color, utilizing distinct AI models to achieve varied, authentic styles. It's ideal for breathing new life into cherished family memories, historical images, classic movie stills, or any treasured monochrome or faded photograph.

3. Other Enhancements

• Native Apple Silicon Support: Includes an ARM64 version of Python for enhanced native compatibility and performance on Apple Silicon Macs.

• Stability Improvements: Resolved a memory leak within the 'Effects' feature of the video editing toolbox.

• Format Correction: Fixed an issue where exporting photos from HEIC to JPG sometimes resulted in HEIC output.



System Requirement

For classic features: macOS 10.13 or higher.

For all AI features in VideoProc Converter AI 8.0: macOS 10.15 or higher.

For optimal AI Super Resolution performance with CoreML hardware acceleration: macOS 13.0 or higher.

Pricing & Availability

Existing Mac users can update to version 7.0 at no extra cost, while new users can download the software from the official VideoProc Converter AI website.

Even with the introduction of groundbreaking AI features, VideoProc Converter AI's pricing remains unchanged from its predecessor. For more details, visit:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/

